The 2021 Bloomington City Council races are off to an odd start, and I’m at a loss to explain why.
Regardless of how this campaign season plays out, I ultimately find it beneficial to assess the candidates long after the votes are tallied.
Bloomington is spending 2021 preparing for its first city council election using ranked-choice voting. One of the benefits of the system is that voters won’t be asked to vote in an August primary election.
Every candidate who files for a city council seat this summer will be on November’s ballot. And the new voting system will allow each voter to express a ranked preference for multiple candidates, if there are more than two in a race, in an effort to find one candidate who is deemed favorable by more than 50% of the voters. (The system does not apply to this fall’s Bloomington Board of Education election.)
If you’re new to Bloomington, you missed quite a campaign for and against the system last year, a system that has been used for several years to elect Minneapolis and St. Paul city officials.
In the past, the Bloomington City Council filing period began in May. This year it begins in late July, two months later than we’re used to, since there’s no primary election.
And yet, for no reason I am aware of, I’ve received four candidacy announcements already regarding this November’s election.
Candidates are welcome to send announcements prior to the filing period. I will run them if they’re submitted, but I don’t seek them out. During some years I hear of a council campaign, but never hear from the candidate directly. I’m not sure I have ever received four candidacy announcements prior to May, and yet the dawn of ranked-choice voting is accompanied by four of them.
As they say, expect the unexpected.
It’s April. I’m not particularly interested in who is or isn’t running for office. There’s a lot of work involved in preparing for and covering a city council race. The less I have to think about it right now, the better.
After covering local elections for more than 20 years, I am always intrigued by those who seek elected office, win or lose. How and why does a candidate determine he or she has reached the point that running for an elected seat, at any level, is desirable?
Most candidates, from what I can tell, put a lot of time and effort into their campaign if they intend to do it well. It’s an experience I don’t envy.
Like many voters, I suspect, I’m turned off by the idea of a career politician. And yet, I am often skeptical of the resident who has shown little or no interest in governmental involvement, yet suddenly wants to be the people’s champion.
I may be turned off by career politicians, but I like the idea that a candidate has put forth some sort of effort that shows a commitment to holding an elected office. I would never argue serving on a city commission is a prerequisite to running for a city council seat, or that state representatives must have served a term on their city council. But I prefer to see candidates who have demonstrated some sort of comparable commitment prior to campaigning for an elected office.
There are exceptions to every rule, of course. Newcomers with little governmental background can most certainly succeed and make their constituents proud.
What a candidate supports, stands for and is willing to fight for will likely be the most important thing for many voters. But I have long suggested that looking at what a candidate has done in the past, demonstrating his or her commitment to a city, school district, county or other governmental organization, is important, as well.
One of the most interesting things I have seen over the years is how quickly that commitment to elected office evaporates when it’s not successful. I’ve seen candidates continue to serve their community and seek out other ways to contribute, and I’ve seen candidates disappear, never to be heard from again.
You can’t know how a political newcomer will respond when he or she fails to win an elected office, when the excitement of the new, dynamic candidate fails to electrify enough voters. But the commitment, or lack thereof, after an unsuccessful campaign may be the most telling detail of all.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
