I came across a recent episode of the Preps Today w/ John Millea podcast which came with a description that piqued my interest – how winter state tournaments may be conducted.
As we know all too well, trying to schedule anything has been a challenge, to say the least.
Finding news about what might be coming from the Minnesota State High School about what we would be able to do or not do for state tournaments was something I was eager to learn.
It is safe to say we’ve been lucky to not have more broad shutdowns since resuming sports in early January. From what I could tell the guidelines were followed as close as possible in the gyms, rinks, pools and courses for teams I visited over the last six weeks. A lot of credit has to go to the students, coaches and administrators for doing their part to keep as many people safe as possible while allowing for as much competition to return.
Turning back to the informational podcast from Millea, he warned: “Close circuit to media outlets who cover state tournaments: this year is going to look different.”
Looking at how college and sports have been covered over the last year, it’s easy to see why limits will be in place when it comes to state high school tournaments. Coverage through the regular season was about as unabated as possible with perhaps fewer in-person interviews as facility employees ushered everyone out of the rink or gym as quickly as possible to disinfect the area.
While Millea’s information wasn’t exactly what has been decided, it gives us all some light on what we can expect if we have the opportunity to follow our programs at state.
“We’re following the Gophers and pro teams on the lead for this,” he said as post-game interviews will not be done in-person. Interviews by Zoom, phone, email or text will be the method of choice. The number of photographers allowed to shoot the competitions will be vastly limited, with priority given to those outlets who have covered a program all season.
As for viewing the competition, a limit on in-person press is most likely going to be the reality with livestreams made available for those not in attendance.
The outrage from limiting access is understandable at first. But what seemed to be missed by those making the decisions at the league was the method used to inform the outlets of the plans. Typically we receive press releases about policy changes but to learn about this by a podcast as plans continue to be finalized seemed unorganized at best.
I had a conversation with Tim Leighton with the MSHSL on Friday and he said to expect final details Monday or Tuesday, just over a week before the first state tournament takes place when state skiing kicks things off at Giant’s Ridge March 10-12.
I’m going to use the opportunity to tell the story of our programs in ways that might have nothing to do with thefirst-hand perspective of whichever state tourney venue the sport is taking place in.
Perhaps that means following up with boosters or administrators who are thinking of a creative way to mark the occasion – a car parade through town or a socially-distanced outdoor viewing party with a big screen. I know that if we are lucky enough to participate at state, we will document it here on these pages – in person or remotely.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
State tourney schedule
March 10 – Alpine skiing at Giant’s Ridge: 88 skiers in pods of 22 skiers in waves, one session
March 12 – Nordic skiing at Giant’s Ridge: 88 skiers in each gender in two sessions. One gender morning, other gender afternoon
March 12 – Dance, jazz: No prelims/finals, day begins with Class AAA.
March 13 – Dance, high kick: No prelims/finals, day begins with Class AAA.
March 18-20 – Boys swimming and diving: Diving on March 18, swim finals on March 19 and 20. Finals only and no more than four sections compete at once.
March 25-27 – Wrestling: Venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School. One class each day. Team tourney has four teams in semis and finals. Individual tourney has eight qualifiers in each class.
March 26-27 – Gymnastics: Class A team and individual is March 26, Class AA is March 27; Individuals will rotate with the qualifying teams from their section and score will count for individual and team competition.
March 26-27, April 1 and 3 – Girls hockey: Quarterfinals are March 26-27, semifinals are April 1 and championships are April 3; 20 games broadcast on 45TV; no consolation or third-place games.
March 30-31, April 2-3 – Boys hockey: Quarterfinals are March 30-31, semifinals are April 2 and championships are April 3; 20 games broadcast on 45TV; no consolation or third-place games.
March 30-31, April 6-10 – Basketball: Boys and girls quarterfinals are March 30-31; semifinals April 6-8 and championships April 9-10; 24 games broadcast on 45TV; no consolation or third-place games.
* Adapted Floor Hockey, CI and PI Divisions, practice and training season only
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.