One thing is for sure about the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order, we are seeing the best in people. From the simplest thing like the number of “hello’s” or “how’s it going?” from neighbors, at a safe distance, on our daily (or multiple-daily) walks around the neighborhood to the incredible gestures emerging across the globe, people are showing the better side of humanity.
Remember the musicians in Italy serenading the neighborhood from their balcony a couple of months ago?
How about all of the pop-up artwork on sidewalks and the overwhelming gratitude for all those walking toward danger to help keep the rest of us safe (emergency personal, medical workers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, daycare staff, nursing home staff, clergy, teachers, and school district employees, chefs and food service staff), students learning how to function without being in a physical school with teachers and friends and others working in the media to help share stories and keep the public informed.
The #BeTheLightMN campaign where sports venues across the state are illuminated shows signs of support for all of those mentioned above plus the Class of 2020 who might not return to their respective school before graduation.
Twins announcer Dick Bremer narrated a video showing a beautiful example of communities across the state coming together to show their support for those students and for the sports which help bind our communities together.
Many sports programs remain in contact through email, phone calls or perhaps video chats to stay in some type of contact without breaking the MSHSL’s guidelines.
Some programs have announced team awards that should have been presented in-person at banquets to reflect on the season that was and memories that were made.
Jefferson boys hockey announced captains for the 2020-21 season, including Ben Goedderz and assistants Brett Herbert and Nick Hatton.
St. Louis Park baseball assistant coach Danny Bissonett helped produce an entertaining video of the team practicing social distance baseball.
Also in St. Louis Park, the fastpitch association is delivering 10 sets of equipment (balls, tees and nets) to players to use in two-week stretches. All equipment is disinfected after each use and for those in the SLP association, here is a link to the SignUp Genius page to register: bit.ly/3eosdfo.
How are you spending your free time away from distance learning? Are you taking 100 free throws in the driveway, playing catch in the front yard, taking 100 hockey shots in the garage, going for an all-time record juggling a soccer ball, running a new personal-best mile time around your neighborhood or lifting a new personal best in the bench press? Let me know and it might appear on these pages in the coming weeks.
