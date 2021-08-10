Bloomington Fastpitch families rise to the challenge to host Monsta Nationals softball tournament

From the way the radar was looking early Saturday and Sunday mornings, the prospect of playing softball at all seemed unlikely.

The different shades of green, yellow and red dotting the screen on my phone aren’t a good sign when it comes to softball, especially when it is the last weekend of the summer season on your hometown ballfields and hosts for the Monsta National Championships (10U and 8U levels) run by Minnesota Softball.

Of course, we are in the midst of a drought making the rainfall a double-edged sword of sorts. On one hand, the rain is welcome to the beyond-dry lawns and farmers’ crops. The timing isn’t as predictable as the in-ground sprinkler systems with dialed-in waterings when it falls from the sky.

Adding dirt to the infield, drying out the dugouts and pathways around the newly reconstructed Dred Scott complex was a monumental undertaking with a small army of parents from the Bloomington Fastpitch Association.

Aside from a two-hour delayed start on Saturday morning, the rest of the tournament didn’t miss a scheduled start due to rain. The credit goes to those who grabbed a shovel, a pair of boots, and gloves and got to work.

Bloomington Bast, the host organization for the tournament led by President Megan Bernard and Host Site Director Amy Belisle-Keith, joined forces with a small army of parents wearing mud boots and gloves to do what it took to dry the fields and dugouts as quick as possible, adding enough dirt to the fields to make them playable again.

A perfect illustration came Saturday afternoon as Bernard ran the pitching machine and coached in mud boots as her Bloomington Blast Blue 8U team faced our Blast Red 8U team. After eight hours of field prep and tournament organizing, she took a brief reprieve to coach her team before returning to tournament guidance making sure everything continued to run smoothly. The crew returned Sunday morning to do it all again.

“So many families went above and beyond to make it so successful,” Bernard wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “While at times it was chaotic to us, I received so many positive comments about how great it all was. It makes me so proud to be part of this group.”

The tournament began with the always-festive team parade through the Dred Scott complex, where teams wore costumes as families and friends lined the route cheering them on. Our team stood out as gigantic emojis, running the gamut from happy to silly to excited, with softballs replacing the eyes and bats replacing the mouths. The eventual 10U champions, also from Bloomington (Bloomington Blast 10U Black) dressed up for the occasion as Zombies complete with a softball attached to the front of the batting helmet. The costume and makeup no doubt took a lot of time. 

Other teams dressed as the characters from “101 Dalmatians” (players as spotted puppies and the coaches as Cruella Deville and her henchmen). Another Bloomington Blast team appropriately had party poppers shoot streamers. One team sported an 80s-theme, wearing leggings and brightly colored inflatable guitars, while other teams wore funky sunglasses ready for a softball party.

The sunshine brought out a more festive atmosphere as all the players gathered to trade pins after the parade.

It was a fun way to start a weekend full of fun moments, thanks to the crews who pulled out all the stops to dry the fields out. 

Shoutout to the Bloomington Blast 10U Black team for going 5-1 on Sunday to win the 10U title with a 10-4 win over Belle Plaine White on Sunday afternoon. Belle Plaine won the first championship game 15-1 to set up a winner-take-all second championship game.

Meanwhile, at 8U, Minnetonka Black DeRock beat Burnsville Black 11-5 to win the six-team bracket.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.

 

 

