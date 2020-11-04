There’s no easy way to make up a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall that will linger for years to come, and Bloomington is about to prove it.
The Bloomington City Council was quick to discuss the budget ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, and for good reason. The city’s annual budget counts on millions of dollars per year from hotel and entertainment taxes.
All those hotel rooms that were so valuable a couple of years ago when the Super Bowl came to Minnesota? Those rooms put coins in the city’s piggy bank. If they’re occupied. And many of them have been empty since mid-March.
All those admission tickets for the Sea Life aquarium and Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America that weren’t being purchased when the mall was closed for more than two months? There goes a stack of greenbacks from the city’s coffers.
The city council formed a Community Budget Advisory Committee soon after we went from freely wandering into Bloomington Civic Plaza in mid-March to avoiding the building as much as possible. Steve Peterson, a longtime former council member who co-chairs the committee, outlined its work during two listening sessions that were held last month.
Peterson did not paint a pretty picture if you’re viewing the city’s budget through one lens, but the long-range outlook is not as disastrous as you might expect, if you have the luxury of viewing the budget through another lens.
Let’s start with the optimistic view. The committee looked at budget reductions that the council could make based upon a 5% increase in its tax levy, a 3% increase in its tax levy and a 0% increase in its tax levy.
Using the reliable median-value home, a 5% levy increase would cost that homeowner $3.40 per month, which is approximately $40 per year. That increase affects apartment building owners, as well, and usually their tenants indirectly, at a higher rate than that of a homeowner, Peterson noted.
But $40 per year, that shouldn’t be a bitter pill to swallow, at least for the 50% of homeowners whose house falls below the median value.
At 3%, the monthly cost for the median-value home would increase about $1.50 per month, or $18 per year, and the tax levy would decrease for median-valued homes with a 0% levy increase by the city. Given the tax levy typically increases in a normal year, it seems beyond optimistic to think Bloomington can find a way to avoid increasing its share of the property tax bill in 2021.
Let’s assume that the increase will be 5% for 2021. That $40 per median-valued home won’t maintain the status quo. The city is likely to wind up $6 million short in the lodging and entertainment tax bucket this year alone, and tourism won’t be rebounding any time soon. The city may end up $5 million short next year, Peterson noted. He projected that the city won’t see $10.4 million in tourism tax revenue again, as it did in 2019, for three to five years.
With a 5% increase for 2021 property taxes, the city would have to make a variety of budget cuts. The Motor Vehicle Office the city nearly closed this spring in response to the pandemic, that’s on the chopping block again.
Lots of park and recreation services would be affected under the scenario being discussed by the committee. The cost of a round of golf at the city’s golf courses would increase, the cost to rent ice at the city’s arena would increase, warming houses would no longer be available at the city’s outdoor ice rinks, and there would be five fewer rinks available. Services provided through the city’s community center and public health office would also be reduced, according to Peterson.
If the tax levy increase is held to 3%, you can add many additional reductions to the aforementioned. Several positions within the city would be cut or remain unfilled, most sidewalk plowing would be scrapped and there would be a fee for youth athletic field use, something many cities charge, but Bloomington has not, Peterson noted.
With a 0% increase, many positions within the city’s police department would be cut or remain unfilled, and the community center would be closed. The senior programs offered within the community center would be shoehorned into space in the arts center wing of Bloomington Civic Plaza.
Adjusting our expectations and living without some of the services we have become accustomed to seems a given this year. The 5% increase seems palatable, assuming your income hasn’t been adversely affected by the pandemic. Some of us can say that, many of us cannot.
Golfers will have to pay more at Dwan Golf Course, and some families won’t have the benefit of a neighborhood ice rink, but those seem like small prices to pay, particularly if they don’t affect you.
All of the scenarios Peterson outlined are based upon the expectation that the city can reduce its labor costs, which includes labor unions as well as non-union employees. It’s easy to argue that the wages should be frozen for a year or two, but not always easy to execute such measures.
The committee’s recommendations will be considered by the council in the next two months. Whatever the council’s solution, the end result will have an impact far beyond the $18 or $40 per year the median-value homeowner would be assessed by the city.
We’ve been highly inconvenienced, or worse, since the pandemic began closing doors in mid-March. There’s more where that came from, without a doubt, in the months to come.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
