It seems like every Sunday or Monday following the boys state hockey tournament I reflect on that tournament as being the best for one reason or another. Selfishly, a team I cover making the field of eight teams vying for a state title comes to mind, like Blaine in the late 2000s.
Covering Eden Prairie for a few years before last season’s double-OT win was another tourney I am reminded of. Growing up in Bloomington, 1987 holds a special spot for me as Kennedy won its lone state hockey championship the same year Kent Hrbek helped the Twins capture its first World Series title. Jefferson’s hockey dynasty of the 1980s and 1990s certainly factors into the mix as many friends donned the baby blue jerseys in school (shoutout Oak Grove and Olson!).
Saturday’s All-Northwest Suburban Conference final brought back fond memories of covering hockey in the conference for Anoka, Andover, Blaine, Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park from 2009-2016. I was pulling for Andover and not only coach Mark Manney, but also player-turned-coach Cal Decowski, whom I covered as part of the Huskies in high school before he went on to a successful career at Minnesota-Duluth.
The “classic” moniker is fitting for Andover’s 6-5 double-overtime win against Maple Grove Saturday. The game had a little bit of everything, just like the tournament, which began with Prior Lake’s Alex Bump absolutely lighting up heavily-favored Cretin-Derham Hall with five goals and an assist in a 6-0 quarterfinal win. The photo of Bump being congratulated by Minnesota hockey legend John Mayasich, taken by his son Dan, should hang somewhere on the concourse at Xcel Energy Center. Mayasich set several tournament records before turning his attention to the Gophers in college. He completely dominated the field for Eveleth in the 1951 state tournament, setting records for goals in one game (seven), goals in one period (four), most goals in one tournament (15), career goals (36) and points (46) at the state from 1948-51, points in one period (five), points in a game (eight) and tournament (18).
Back to the final, Andover senior Logan Gravnik clinched the title with 8:01 remaining in the second overtime, finishing off a scoring play by Weston Knox, whose shot was deflected near the hash marks where Gravnik fired the one-timer.
Not only was the game a thrill to watch for all of the big-time plays and goal-after-goal or save-after-save, but also the connection between the finalists was real as they split both previous meetings. Afterward, Andover players consoled their Maple Grove counterparts, many of whom skate together in off-season programs like the Elite League or other select camps.
The brilliant broadcast by Jim Erickson and Lou Nanne rivaled by NHL or collegiate broadcast, without a doubt. I agree with Nanne’s assertion about it being a shame both teams couldn’t split the trophy, it was that good of a game and tournament.
Count me as one of those ready for the 2022-23 season to start next week.
