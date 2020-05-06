Social distancing is key to idea to help return kids to the ballfields
Guidelines for how softball and baseball could return to play in 2020 were released by a Gopher State Baseball, Metro Baseball League and Minnesota USA Softball through a collaborative effort to help keep everyone safe while cranking up the 2020 season.
Known as the “2020 Back to the Diamond” COVID-19 proposed safety guidelines, they were intended to provide legislators and decision-makers information about plans to alter youth baseball and softball to loosen restrictions while addressing player safety.
Social distancing is key to the majority of the items in the guidelines, which means people must stay 6feet apart.
The guidelines take a three-phase approach to return to place including Phase 1: Groups of 10 need to follow appropriate social distancing; Phase 2: Limit the number of people at gatherings of 50 or fewer for games and Phase 3: No limit on group size.
Games played in Phase 2 would have all participants use one gate to enter and another to exit.
No spectators allowed around the backstop or dugouts. They are permitted to watch from beyond the outfield or beyond the first and third bases. A limit of three players/coaches in the dugout at once.
Dugouts would extend behind the backstop to help with social distancing while all equipment is sanitized between innings.
No handshakes, fistbumps or other physical contacts between participants including the sportsmanship line at the end of the game. Instead, the recommendation is a tip of the cap to salute the other team after the game.
Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes should be used before, during and after games on all equipment and baserunners are encouraged to wear batting gloves and masks are encouraged by all.
Each team provides own balls to use in the field and is responsible for the switch each half inning and sanitizing.
I give all of the organizers credit for making a strong attempt to put together what all of us are wondering what youth sports might look in the future with social distancing.
I’m wondering if teams of 8- to 16-year-olds and their families will follow these guidelines as written and how will this be enforced?
I would like to believe everyone participating would be mature enough to spread out, wear batting gloves on the basepaths, not share equipment and manage distances in the dugout to stay safe.
In the meantime, St. Louis Park Fastpitch Association has compiled a number of instructional videos. Association president Paul Fadden conducted two Saturday morning clinics on the association’s Facebook page with pitching at 10 a.m. and hitting at 11 a.m.
Virtual banquets
It is always amazing to see the incredible problem solvers in our midst and another example came last week as the Hopkins Royals Boys Basketball Association hosted a Zoom meet-up to celebrate the association’s winter season.
Instead of the typical gathering to mark the end of a hard-fought season, those parts of the association gathered around their computer or phone to share the many highlights from the season for the association’s year-end virtual banquet, no suit and tie needed.
Among the awards handed out and memories retold, the association presented the HRBBA FOCUS program awards. FOCUS stands for the Fighting spirit; Opportunity-seeking; Concentration; Unrivaled Attitude and Sportsmanship.
Triple-A Award
The Minnesota State High School League announced the eight state finalists of the Triple-A Award last week.
The award recognizes excellence in arts, academics, and athletics by a senior with scholarships for the eight state finalists ($1,000) and a $4,000 scholarship for the winner of the state finalists in each class.
Each school nominates a boy and girl to compete in their respective administrative region then onto the state competition.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Ronan Brew advanced to state, representing Region 6AA. Brew not only captained the boys’ soccer team but also served in a captain role with the speech team and mock trial. He was able to maintain a grade point average above the necessary 3.0 GPA to qualify.
He was the first Red Knight advance to the state level since Erik Swanson won the state award in 2017.
Getting outside
Last weekend we decided to venture out to Minneopa State Park near Mankato to see if we could catch a glimpse of the bison herd. The paved road through the park was closed, forcing us to hike around the perimeter trail. The trail wasn’t overly busy and the warm sunshine was a great escape from what has become the daily ritual of running around the house and yard chasing our kids (8 and 3 years old).
Since the shutdown went into effect, we have discovered or rediscovered a few paths closer to home including the path along Nine Mile Creek at Moir Park and the trail system around the old Cedar Avenue bridge.
Three Rivers Park District’s parks and trails remain open while programs and events are canceled through May 21. Permanent restrooms are closed but portable restrooms are spread throughout the parks.
District officials hope to make a decision on summer camps and golf lessons by mid-May, while campgrounds are also closed.
Alyssa Schauer and Erin Korsmo put together an excellent blog post of the top parks to visit while staying away from crowds at threeriversparkdistrict.org. They recommend the 2,700 acres Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain, a 4-mile loop through the center of Carver Park Reserve in Victoria, Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Hanover, a 1.5-mile Deerwood Hiking Trail at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve in Rockford and more than 21-miles of trails at Murphy-Hanrahan Park Reserve in Savage which is also one of the top spots for birding.
Branded facemasks
The Minnesota Magicians league, NAHL, began selling league-branded facemasks, gaiters, and headbands last week with 100 percent poly performance fabric in collaboration with K1. A portion of the sales go to Feeding America and can be purchased through nahl.com. Player combines for the 2020-21 season were rescheduled for July 1 through Aug. 2 at six different sites across the country. Combines are grouped into four ages over two days including July 10-12 at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine, which is open to birth years 2004-06.
Cancellations continue
It wasn’t a shock last week when Little League canceled the 2020 edition including the Region Tournaments and seven World Series tournaments and all qualifying events.
All of the games that lead up to the World Series make it necessary to make a decision now and the likelihood of state and regional tournaments to take place was unlikely anytime soon.
