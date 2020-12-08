Last week we learned a little bit about the future of high school sports in Minnesota after the Minnesota State High School League approved three potential dates to start the winter season.
All three dates are based on state and local school boards allowing youth sports to restart as Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99 is set to expire on Dec. 19.
The earliest practice start date for high schools is Dec. 21 with alternate dates of Jan. 4 or Jan. 18 depending on state guidance.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers continue to remain high with hospitals near capacity, which makes the idea of allowing fans to watch hockey, basketball, wrestling or gymnastics meets indoors seemingly unlikely. At best, the guidelines in place this fall might be the only way we can see a high school winter sports season with the live stream or other audio/video options available to keep as many people as safe as possible.
Gophers on 60 Minutes
Minnesota Gophers and the ugly situation with how to balance the budget were center stage in a 60 Minutes piece aired Sunday night.
Trying to narrow a $75 million budget shortfall, which the school partially attributes to COVID-19 with no ticket-paying fans for football, hockey, or basketball games on campus, authorities at the university recommended eliminating men’s gymnastics, indoor track and field and tennis.
The issue has been talked about since it was announced earlier in October but still stings for the betrayal by the Gophers administration toward the students who are deciding to represent the University of Minnesota for education and play a sport.
The university gave two explanations as to why the cuts were necessary – not making enough money for the school and allegedly forcing the department to be out of Title IX compliance (equal opportunities for female and male athletes). In this case, the school is female dominant in student enrollment and the athletic programs need to mirror that number.
Instead of adding programs for female athletes to balance things out, the school elected to cut some historically significant programs including a national gymnastics powerhouse. Potential Olympian, senior Shane Wiskus, took the high road when asked about how it feels to give so much to the program then have it eliminated after his final season. He spoke about feeling hurt for the underclassmen who thought they would compete in the sport in one of only 14 NCAA Division I programs.
Coach Mike Burns went to the point of raising funds to support the program through a private gymnastics club, giving lessons to young gymnasts in a way to keep the program afloat.
The Baseline Tennis Center is one of the premier tennis venues in the nation and to have it not house a men’s program seems wrong. The center does a lot for the tennis community throughout the Midwest but serving as the home of the Gophers program would take the significance of the center down a notch. Opened in 2002 alongside with the gorgeous Ridder Arena (hockey), the two venues serve as a prime spot for state and sectional high school tournaments.
Ridder is the home for the national powerhouse women’s hockey program, hosting the frozen four a handful of times and just like the men’s neighboring arena, 3M Arena at Mariucci, serves as an example of the program highs with murals, trophies and other graphics to honor those who have laid the foundation for the current high standards of the program.
Bischel with the Irish
Former Benilde St. Margaret’s goaltender (2013-16) Ryan Bischel is 2-1-0 as a sophomore with Notre Dame early this season. A 2018 Clark Cup Champion with Fargo of the USHL, Bischel helped the Irish earn a series sweep at Michigan, Nov. 27-28 after a sweep at the hands of Wisconsin (Nov. 13-14). Bischel made 32 saves in a 3-2 win over the Wolverines on Nov. 27 then 23 saves the following night in a 2-1 win over Nov. 28.
He followed up that performance by surrendering five goals playing just over 49 minutes in an 8-3 loss to Arizona State Dec. 3. He was 3-1-0 in four starts as a freshman last season finishing with 2.53 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The Medina native opened with a 33-save win over Air Force (4-3, Oct. 11).
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
