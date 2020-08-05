Minnesota Hockey Executive Director Glen Andresen helped organize a Zoom call on race and equity in hockey in Minnesota July 13.
The discussion included 50 participants – along with Stephanie Jackson, Jeff Badoo, and Edaire Mosley – to ask questions to spur the discussion around race in hockey with particular focus inside the youth ranks in Minnesota.
“We weren’t expecting to walk out of the call with a magic bullet to fix all of the issues we face but instead ideas of things to put into place,” Andresen said. “We wanted to figure out those things and how to implement them and in those aspects, it was a real productive meeting.”
Andresen said they had 15-20 questions prepared but didn’t get close to running out of things to discuss. “It happened organically, plenty of interaction, shared experiences and some did it vocally and others over chat.”
What stood out to Andresen was the honest conversation around race, equality and youth hockey. “We know incidents happen,” he said. “You hear about them from here or there but there were a lot of shared experiences. It hits you different when you hear directly from someone – hits you directly between the eyes, when speaks about dealing with racism directly. It is a reminder that we will not solve the problem if we do not acknowledge it.”
After the meetup, Andresen said it left him energized, “to make [racial equity] more of a priority and to keep the foot on the gas” to make the necessary changes so everyone is welcome and experiences the same success in youth hockey.
“Our goal for me is to get more families [with diverse backgrounds] involved in hockey and the eye-opener for me is why would families want to be a part of this when they are made to feel unwelcome or have to deal with issues?”
He learned that most kids of color are welcomed by their respective team and are not dealing with racial issues every day or at every game, “but more issues than zero is uncalled for.” The key is to give those kids a fantastic experience, “otherwise we will have trouble recruiting other kids and families of color to sign up to play hockey.”
Andresen acknowledged that outreach has to go beyond an invite to practice or Try Hockey experience. “We need to make sure the game is something they want to be a part of,” he said, noting USA Hockey recently started tracking racial statistics at the 8U level and found “it’s easy to tell we have a long way to go, 95 percent or more are white. In no way, it reflects the cultural makeup of our state or country.”
One way to help introduce more people of color to the game is to have more role models to set the example for kids to follow. “I’d love to see more NHL or youth levels have a third or half of a team made up of players of color so we have a long way to go,” Andresen said, pointing out the efforts made by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba to step into the spotlight whenever possible. Over the weekend Dumba became the face of the racial movement in the NHL after his stirring message ahead of the first game in Edmonton, Canada. The 26-year-old is a founding partner of the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
“It’s not something he’s just put his name on but actively worked on for a positive change,” Andresen said after speaking with Dumba and the Minnesota Wild, which reached out to see if there was a way to partner with Minnesota Hockey on diversity initiatives.
“‘Hockey is for everyone’ is a mantra of the NHL and now we are in the process of figuring out how to do this. I think everything we’ve seen from George Floyd has brought [racial equity and social justice causes] to the forefront and that is a good thing because the issues are not going away.”
MSHSL fall sports?
Last week Gov. Tim Walz provided school districts directions for how to return to learning for the fall.
The Minnesota State High School League’s Return to Participation Task Force was prepared to issue recommendations for a return during the Aug. 4 MSHSL Board of Directors meeting, after this edition went to press.
The task force was formed after the July 14 board of directors meeting to follow guidelines to recommend the next steps for this fall keeping these points in mind: prioritize health and safety, align return options with requirements and recommendations from other state agencies, demonstrate equitable and fairness in preparing programming options, acknowledge financial implications and apply guidelines consistently.
Without a crystal ball to peer into, girls tennis and boys/girls golf seem to be decent bets to take place this fall ahead of the typical fall-season sports of football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and adapted soccer.
Girls tennis is a traditional fall sport while boys play in the spring but seem to be able to play in socially distanced ways. Golf and tennis seem like naturally allowable sports for the fall to address social distance concerns whereas more contact sports like soccer, football, and perhaps volleyball might be riskier. Swimming should be considered that mid-range of exposure concern, similar to cross country running if meets use the typical mass-start format. If a more time-trial format was used, similar to Nordic skiing with staggered starts, cross country might be another good candidate for a fall sport. This all comes with the caveat that students should be in the classroom before any talk of resuming sports is put into motion.
Hall of Fame Banquet set
The Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet is set for Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Bloomington Events Center.
The event is hosted by the Bloomington Athletic Association, City of Bloomington and Bloomington Public Schools. Each year since 1980, the event has celebrated volunteers in the Bloomington sports community through various awards and hall of fame inductions.
Contact BAA Administrator Stephanie Nicholson at baaonline1954@gmail.com or call (952)373-1563.
