Metro West welcomes Waconia, New Prague and Orono this fall
After stopping by the Kennedy turf field to see the Marines run members of the Eagles football team through a morning training session, I think we are all ready to get the fall sports season underway.
I was there long enough to snap a few photos and talk with a couple of captains about the summer and how tough the sessions were when led by members of the Armed Forces. A few weeks earlier, the U.S. Army led practice with themes around leadership. Last week the Marines took a turn to push the mental and physical limits of the high schoolers ahead of the start of football practice on Aug. 16.
Teammates rotated through four drill stations, running the bleacher stairs on repeat, flipping or pushing a weighted sled with teammates, running through a high-step ladder and another plyometrics station.
Between stations, the Marines collectively started the dreaded 10-second countdown. Each of the kids made it up to the next station within the time limit, took a moment to catch their breath and learn about the next challenge in front of them.
After completing the various stations, the Marines lined them up for a team relay race with the push sleds. Starting at the goal line, the foursome had to push the entire sled across the 20-yard line. Another team of three returned the sled across the end zone.
Just before the whistle to start the race, the head Marines instructor moved the turnaround point to the 50-yard line. The idea was to overcome mental obstacles and after the initial shock of doubling the distance, each relay team let out an “Oh yeah” instead of “Oh no.”
The winning seven-person team was more of the veteran football players, who set the example for the rest to follow. Once the initial pushers crossed the 50-yard line, they ran at the side of the returning pushers, encouraging them through the goal line before celebrating as a group as if they scored the game-winning touchdown.
Is it football season, yet?
Indeed this group at Kennedy will be ready to go with coach Kedrick Williams leading the charge onto the field at Pirates Stadium against Park Center High School Sept. 3. The Eagles host St. Paul Highland Park for the Sept. 10 home opener at Bloomington Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Metro West Conference expands
The Metro West Conference will expand to 10 teams starting this fall with Waconia, Orono and New Prague high schools making the leap from the Wright County East Conference in all sports, with the exception of football which uses districts instead of conferences.
All three schools should only boost the level of competition as Orono and Waconia finished first and third, respectively, in the Wright County East boys and girls soccer standings in 2020. New Prague captured the Wright County East volleyball title last fall and Orono boys hockey finished second to Holy Family in the WCC and was a Section 2A semifinalist. Orono girls hockey was third in the WCC and a Section 5A finalist, falling to Chisago Lakes in an epic 3-2 overtime loss.
In basketball, the Waconia girls program was one of the premier programs in the state, going 18-2, including a 14-0 run to the WCC East title before falling to Marshall in the Section 2AAA final. The two teams open the season Dec. 3 in Waconia.
On the boys side, Waconia was second in the conference with an 8-5 record, trailing a 12-1 Mound Westonka team for the title. The Wildcats went 12-7 overall, Orono was 9-9 and New Prague was 5-14.
In baseball, New Prague won the WCC East with a 10-3 mark, Orono was third with an 8-6 record and Waconia was 6-8 with a sixth-place finish.
New Prague softball finished 12-9 overall and went 10-1 to place second in the conference, while Orono and Waconia placed third and fifth in the standings.
Orono went 12-13 overall finishing second to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 6AAA final.
The rivalry between Orono and BSM is one of the most competitive in the state. The two girls soccer programs regularly collide in the Class A state tournament. But in 2019, the teams played to a scoreless early-season draw. The Spartans won the state semifinal meetings at U.S. Bank Stadium 2-1. In football, Orono, who plays in the Suburban Red sub-district dominated the Red Knights in the season opener at the St. Louis Park campus, was 31-7 in what would be coach Jon Hanks final season coaching at BSM.
Orono went 4-3 after a 4-0 start and finished second in Section 5AAAA after a 14-7 loss to Holy Angels.
Waconia went 4-4 and was 2-1 in the Suburban White sub-district, ending the season with a 34-7 loss to Chanhassen in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals.
New Prague is part of the Big Southeast Red sub-district and went 2-3 last fall, losing to Waconia 27-7 in the Section 2AAAAA quarterfinals.
Seeing gold
Seeing wrestler Gable Steveson show that lightning-quick speed to get around Geno Petriashvili in the final seconds to win the gold medal, 10-8, at the Toyko Olympics was a special sight.
Watching the replay a day after the event, I was wondering if I had the right match because Steveson trailed 8-7 in the closing moments against a three-time world champion from Georgia. That was before two takedowns in the final 10 seconds of the freestyle 125-kilogram match, including the winning points with 0.2 seconds on the clock.
The American heavyweight wrestler out of Apple Valley shined bright each time I saw him on the mat in the brown and gold Apple Valley Eagles singlet, typically during a state tournament match at Xcel Energy Center.
If you were going to catch him in action, it had to be quick because his matches didn’t last long. And as Gophers wrestling fans have grown accustomed to, that celebratory back flip was soon to follow the final whistle to signal yet another win.
Lauren Wallace
The Minnesota-Crookston senior hitter and Jefferson grad was named a Northern Sun Conference Player to Watch. In 27 matches as a redshirt sophomore, she averaged 1.32 kills, 1.26 digs and 0.42 blocks per set. Coach Sarah Morgan said Wallace, “exemplifies the title of student-athlete, she is successful on the court while also excelling in her studies and off the court activities.”
