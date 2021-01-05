The Minnesota Magicians used a third-period rally to top Chippewa Steel (Wisconsin) 4-3 to complete the NAHL season-opening series sweep on New Year’s Day.
Lleyton Roed’s shorthanded goal gave the Magicians a 3-2 lead just 1:35 into the final period only to have the Steel tied it up 34 seconds later. Roed assisted on Devlin McCabe’s game-winner at the 13:22 mark of the period.
Chippewa goaltender Gus Bylin was busy stopping 46-of-50 shots, while the Magicians’ Andy Beran made 28 saves for the win.
Minnesota completed the sweep after handing the Steel a 7-4 defeat on New Year’s Eve. Roed (from Hugo, committed to play at Bemidji State) was on fire with a pair of goals including the opener just 18 seconds into the game. He would go on to pile up 17 penalty minutes after fighting in the third period.
Teammate Trevor Kukkonen added two goals and one assist for the Maple Grove native who is committed to playing at Michigan Tech next season.
Citing COVID-19 impacts, the Magicians announced changes in leadership in a Dec. 15 press release. Gavin Bickford was named interim general manager, in addition to director of player personnel. First-year head coach Stu Bickel was named interim associate general manager.
Former president and general manager A.J. Bucchino will remain part of the ownership group.
The team added former Minnesota Gopher Jake Hansen as an assistant coach back in late October. Hansen played at White Bear Lake before helping Sioux Falls win the USHL Clark Cup, along with Bickel, in 2007. Hansen went on to play nine seasons of professional hockey in six countries.
The NAHL decided to pause the Midwest Division scheduled Nov. 24-Dec. 31 due to complications associated with the Executive Order from Gov. Tim Walz, which closed ice rinks.
Bloomington honors
The City of Bloomington recently honored residents Joe Rath and Jim Klaseus.
Rath was honored with the Parks and Recreation Award for his volunteerism and community service at Bush Lake Beach and Three Rivers Park District-managed Hyland Lake Park Reserve, going back to 1975.
In a press release from the city, Rath said, “It means a lot to me to be recognized for doing what I enjoy, giving back to my community.”
In addition to beach cleanup and swimming and boating safety instruction, Rath used his own money to install “No Swim Zone” streamers and flag systems to keep everyone safe.
Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission Chairperson Lenny Klevan Schmitz noted Rath’s extensive contribution over the years, saying, “Parks and Recreation and the community owe Rath sincere thanks and this award is one way to convey our gratitude.”
Klaseus, a longtime Bloomington resident, teacher and coach, is credited with bringing pickleball back to the city from his winter home in Arizona two decades ago.
The first dedicated pickleball courts in Minnesota were put in place at Westwood Elementary in 2011 and those courts are now known as the Jim Klaseus Courts, following an Oct. 16 ceremony.
He originally recruited 12 people to learn the game at the Edgewood tennis courts near his home. He chalked the lines each morning before working with the city to paint lines.
He drew pickleball players from across the Twin Cities to participate and learn the game.
Longtime Bloomington resident, teacher and coach turned avid pickleball player Jerry Peterson advocated for the renaming of the courts.
“Jim’s the one that got the courts built, taught the game, recruited people and promoted it, He’s just the nicest guy in the world, and unselfish, giving person and this is an absolute must. It’s a great day for pickleball when he gets recognized. I think the world of him and these are the kinds of people who should be recognized.”
Return to play
It’s safe to assume kids and adults are getting antsy to return to the basketball court, hockey rink, swimming pool or climbing wall.
We’ve gone through a lot since the second week of March when the pandemic hit and we seem to be in the final stretch of the lockdown with practices opening up on Jan. 4 with games 10 days later.
As I write this on Dec. 29, the Minnesota Department of Health and necessary authorities announced guidelines to return to action. Maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and limiting contact to less than two dozen people seem like easy things to do to help the greater community stay safe.
I see the conflicting direction of wearing a mask for sports like hockey, but not for wrestling. Swimming without a mask seems obvious.
Nordic skiers typically wear ahead and/or face covering on the coldest of days so a facemask should be manageable, despite not being the most comfortable thing to breath through, especially during intense races.
Gophers hoops
A grad transfer from Cornell, Minnesota Gopher, and former Holy Angels standout basketball player Lauren Bagwell Katalinich scored a season-best 16 points to help Minnesota (2-4, 1-3 Big Ten) top Wisconsin 88-83 in overtime Sunday. Bagwell Katalinich also had five rebounds, an assist, and a steal. She opened overtime with a jumper to help build a 7-0 run and scored in double figures for the 43rd time during her collegiate career (she started 50 games over two seasons at Cornell). Bagwell Katalinich was second on the team in scoring with 10 points and six rebounds in a 75-54 loss to Indiana on Dec. 23. She played 27 minutes in her first start of the season. Bagwell Katalinich played 20 minutes against Northwestern grabbing three rebounds.
Youth Golf
A handful of youth golfers competed at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in Kinder, Louisiana in mid-November.
In the girls 14-18-year-old division, Simley junior Isabella McCauley placed second at 5-under par through three rounds. Orono senior Camille Kuznik who is headed to the University of Wisconsin, tied for 17th (+11) and Farmington senior Shandlin Harper was 36th (+38).
In the boys 14-18 division four Minnesota golfers competed led by Alexandria sophomore Braeden Sladek, who tied for 26th place (+7), Maple Grove senior Lucas Feterl was 43rd (+14), Edina freshman Blake Steensland was 53rd (+26) and Stillwater senior Henry Lawrence was 56th (+33).
In the boys 13-under division Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights (Class of 2025) placed 10th (+2) and Alexandria eighth-grader Carver Larson placed 25th (+12).
