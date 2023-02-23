When I read the headline and scanned the story, I didn’t think much about it.
Had I physically reacted to what I briefly read, I likely would have shrugged my shoulders and uttered, “That’s unfortunate.”
I might not have thought about the story again had I not caught a glimpse of an online conversation Sunday evening that drove the story home, so to speak, and lingered in the back of my mind well beyond the rest of that night.
I have never been a fan of the television phenomenon known as “American Idol.” But the show is responsible for a variety of performers that I’m familiar with, even if I’m not a fan of their music.
I can’t tell you much about more than a few of the singers that have participated in or won the televised karaoke contest, as I like to call it, but I’ve heard plenty of names over the years, names I recognized immediately as an American Idol alum. Kellie Pickler is one of those contestants I know almost nothing about, but recognize her name and immediately associate her with American Idol.
I had no idea who she was married to, for how long, or much else about her. So when news that her husband, Kyle Jacobs, had died, it didn’t ring any bells for me.
It wasn’t until that online discussion Sunday evening amongst Bloomington residents past and present that I first learned there was a local connection to the story.
Multiple people knew Jacobs, as he was a 1991 Bloomington Kennedy High School graduate, I learned. Folks remembered him for a variety of reasons, and noted that in addition to having a rather famous wife for more than a decade, he had musical talent of his own.
The story I read last week noted a variety of songwriting credits for country music artists. I don’t know the songs, as country music doesn’t have a place on my radio dial, but like Idol contestants, the biggest names in country music transcend their genre, and I know who many of the successful acts of the day are. Jacobs has written songs for several of them.
His death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot. More than one online story points to it being suicide, but I didn’t try to assess how reliable the claim was, or if there was a reasonable chance it was an accidental death.
The online discussion on Sunday evening accepted the conclusion it was a death by suicide.
Despite a successful career and more than a decade of marriage, and a very recent cause for career celebration by Jacobs, his life ended last week.
Most discussions after the fact note that we don’t know what somebody was going through when they decided to end their life, or why they saw no reason to continue living.
I’m certainly no expert on human relations, and I’m far from the person most people would ever turn to for wisdom, guidance or simply an ear. But I’ve encouraged a few friends I’ve known over the years to talk to anyone they know and have a friendly relationship with when times are tough.
I usually include the caveat that I’m not likely the person they’re looking for, and I’ve been right, but as busy as most of us are, we’ll pause and find time to listen to somebody who needs to share their problems with another human being. Even when life is overwhelming and seemingly hopeless, an hour or two of conversation can pay significant dividends. That hour doesn’t solve problems, or establish a plan for overcoming obstacles in most circumstances, but it can change the future.
Sometimes it is humbling to ask another human for their time, but it shouldn’t be. We ask for help when moving to a new home or ask for advice when we need the wisdom of others who are experienced in home improvement projects or writing a dazzling resume. Asking for help putting the world into perspective shouldn’t be difficult to do, but I sense it is for many of us.
Stories about suicide often include a note about how to seek assistance, and I forget how easy that is to do. It’s a phone call away, and it’s a call that couldn’t be much easier to make. Dialing 988 is all it takes.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal thoughts, substance abuse or a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
