Busy Thanksgiving weekend schedule finds plenty to be thankful for this season
Girls 🏀 halftime: @tigerfarmington lead @SLPGOPARK 22–21Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament from Hutton Fieldhouse at Hamline.Great to see games in person again.Salem Maher with an inside 2 with 45 seconds left cuts FHS lead to one point. pic.twitter.com/I76wnlFvpb— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) November 26, 2021
Count me in the crowd to approve playing “Jump Around” to celebrate the Gophers win against Wisconsin Saturday.
I know it goes against all of the sportsmanship altruism to one-up the opposition but this was a fitting way to celebrate taking back Paul Bunyan’s axe – at least for one season.
Wisconsin and Iowa have dominated the Gophers for so long that the rare victory over either program deserves to be celebrated by rushing the field or court. Perhaps it wasn’t the greatest idea to do mid-pandemic with few, if any masks, in the middle of the crowd but it is what it is and I hope all of those who took part in the post-game party had a great time.
Now, if the Gophers start winning these rivalry trophy games with more regularity or are competitive at the least, then that is another topic for another day.
Crowds rushing the field to celebrate is one of the last traditions fans can safely do show to their support for the program.
Resorting to flipping dumpsters and cars and other forms of destruction to celebrate wins is way over the line and should go without saying, has no place in celebration a win no matter the level.
Those who joined in the post-game party on the field should not be shamed and hopefully when the wins begin piling up the Gophers will break out their own version of a tradition that rivals the “Jump Around.”
Basketball and hockey back
It has been fun to return to (full) hockey arenas and basketball gyms over the last two weeks to partake in the start of the winter season for high school sports.
The Rec Center in St. Louis Park, Richfield Ice Arena and BIG (Bloomington Ice Garden) are back to full capacity after restricting fans last season. Hearing the Jefferson pep band belt out “Hang on Snoopy” at Rink 1 during the Jaguar girls hockey game against Hopkins/Park last week was another sign of a
On to 9-0 on a Ryan Welch goal, 7:00 left on 🏃♂️ time. https://t.co/osevDezh4a— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) November 25, 2021
return to some sort of normalcy while the pandemic continues.
The Holy Angels boys hockey team was on fire during the dominant 9-0 shutout win over Rochester Lourdes at the RIA Nov. 24. The Stars grew stronger as the game moved along, while senior goaltender Bryce Hess made 15 saves in his varsity debut and shut out.
Freshman Henry Lechner was among those with first varsity points or goals.
Nov. 26, I was able to see the Park girls basketball team win its season opener over Farmington 54-43 at historic Hutton Arena on the Hamline campus in St. Paul. Orioles senior Selam Maher made quite the impact in her debut after transferring from Hopkins, scoring a game-high 29 points.
The game was part of the two-day Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament with games all day Nov. 26-27.
Maher added 23 points in a 95-54 loss to third-ranked Minnetonka on Saturday.
Kennedy also earned a weekend split for coach Quintin Johnson, opening with a 44-39 loss to Park Center before handing Farmington a 52-42 defeat on Saturday. Kennedy’s Ashley Burchette finished with 29 points against Farmington and 21 points against Park Center.
I’m excited to catch another loaded Holy Angels girls basketball team in action over the coming weeks as they split their weekend tournament at St. Thomas Academy. Roseville squeaked past the Stars 74-67 Friday before handing perennial Class AAAA power Eastview an 83-41 loss on Saturday. Kassie Caron exploded for a career-high 41 points against the Lightning after scoring 19 points on Friday.
