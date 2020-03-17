As I write this on March 13, there isn’t enough room to completely convey my thoughts on what has transpired to this point.
Everything in the sports world nearly ground to a halt with the exception of a handful of events, two of which I was fortunate enough to witness March 12.
Knowing Kennedy hosted the season-opener badminton match against Minneapolis South allowed me to talk with the captains and coach Todd Kennedy ahead of what turned out to be a 7-0 win.
They were full of optimism about the season given it is the fifth for the program and participation levels continue to climb. This spring they have 65 girls out for the program. Needless to say, the gym at Kennedy was completely filled with badminton courts.
Thursday evening’s Section 3-3A boys basketball final between Holy Angels and Richfield might have been the last live-sports event for some time.
If that is the case, I’m glad I was there to witness the Spartans’ 67-53 win for their first section crown since 2006 and a sixth overall trip to state.
Richfield was the Class AA state runner-up in 1973 and 1974 and Class 3A state runner-up in 2005.
The atmosphere in the gym was electric thanks to a couple hundred Richfield students dressed in black behind the Spartans bench cheering from the start.
Shock set in
I was a college sophomore that Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, when my college roommate and I saw the second airplane strike the World Trade Center on The Today Show.
Our rural Iowa college campus seemed so far away from what transpired as our collective minds raced about what was next. Is my family safe in Minnesota? Can we make the drive back home right now? Should we make the drive back home or stay put and wait for the authorities to explain the next move? The sense of helplessness isn’t something I’ve experienced often in my life. Perhaps after my father-in-law passed away a little over a year ago, but that sense of not being in control is a bit like what is happening now, in a slow-motion-grind.
As a news consumer, we’ve all seen the reports going on for a couple of months about a new virus in China. It’s here and the reaction to close and postpone events is the smart one. I’m wondering if it came soon enough. I guess we will find out.
Sitting along the basketball floor at Maturi Pavilion for the state basketball tournament on March 11, the virus concerns remained at a lower, but elevated, concern than previous state tournaments in the days and weeks past.
As for what the heck will we write about for the foreseeable future, don’t worry about content. I have plenty of stories to get caught up on from the last few months.
If you know of a story that deserves coverage, please pass them along.
Hopefully, this will pass over time and we can return to regularly scheduled programming.
