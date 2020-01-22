First off, an apology is in order, of sorts.
Whenever I give directions to my daughter, it’s about a 33/67 percent chance she tosses the knowledge to the wind in favor of doing it her own way. Kudos to her self-driven independence as a soon-to-be 8-year-old. I know I’m not the only one wasting my breath.
She was invited by a good friend to help skate the large blue Jaguars flag around the Bloomington Ice Garden Rink 1 on Tuesday ahead of the varsity girls game against Chaska/Chanhassen.
Their job is to help pump-up the crowd before the opening face-off.
Before hitting the ice, the other father and I told the two to skate slow enough around the entire rink so fans in the stands could read the flag – and so they didn’t trip and fall.
Of course, they took us literally.
They made their slow-motion trek around the rink. It was adorable. We captured it on our phones, video and photos to hopefully show them again when they are older.
We might have delayed the opening puck-drop by a minute or two but I don’t think anyone was annoyed to watch them work the flag around to center ice. The fist-bumps from the Jaguars was another example of the program’s goals to help promote the sport for the next generation.
In addition to being a key Metro West Conference game, the StormHawks were out for revenge after No. 6 seed Jefferson scored a 5-1 upset over the number three seed during the Section 2AA quarterfinal in February.
It was an opportunity to skate with the big kids in front of a big crowd and they came back to the door with smiles from ear-to-ear.
Hockey Day
Hockey Day Minnesota festivities began at the same time as Thursday evening’s snowstorm. Playing through the elements, Holy Angels came up short against Minneapolis 3-2 in overtime at Parade Stadium.
Several familiar faces took part in Friday’s Women’s All-Star game, then the Minnesota NHL Alumni game as those who toughed out the weather were treated to a timeless setting with the Minneapolis skyline in the background.
In the women’s game, Jefferson alum and current assistant coach Kelsey Cline skated against fellow Jaguar assistant coach and gold medalist Kelly Pannek.
The Minnesota NHL Alumni game featured several familiar faces including Richfield’s Darby Hendrickson, Bloomington’s Ben Clymer and Mark Parrish, St. Louis Park’s Eric Rasmussen, current Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls coach Shjon Podein and Southwest Christian/Richfield boys coach Erik Westrom.
Celebrating Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday, we ventured to TRIA Rink in St. Paul for our first Minnesota Whitecaps game.
As a Christmas gift from family, we checked out the newest hockey arena in St. Paul to see the local pro team in action.
The reigning Isobel Cup champion Whitecaps didn’t disappoint in a thrilling 6-1 win over Connecticut Whale.
Minnesota was the superior team, winning nearly every facet of the game. This was much to the excitement of the three-quarters full arena, which serves as the Minnesota Wild practice facility and home ice for Hamline University.
Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille stopped 31 of 32 shots and turned around Sunday to stop all 34 shots in a 7-0 win for her third shutout of the season.
Minnesota’s Amanda Boulier received the No. 1 Star of the game, finishing with two goals and two assists. Leveille was the No. 2 Star and Jonna Curtis was No. 3 Star with a goal and two assists.
It didn’t hurt that Allie Thunstrom quickly fired the opening goal off a solid feed from Boulier and Lauren Barnes just two minutes into the game. Minnesota kept the pressure on the Whale and made for some entertaining hockey.
The experience of an NWHL game is electric. The action on the ice is the focus and the players are more than accommodating to the fans, including fist bumps and high-fives to the kids lining the walkway from the dressing room.
Afterward, we stayed around for autographs as the entire team signed posters and interacted with their young fans, many of whom wore their own hockey jerseys.
The Whitecaps are sending seven players to the all-star game in Boston on Feb. 7 including Boulier and Leveille along with Sydney Baldwin, Audra Richards, Nicole Schammel, Thunstrom and Jonna Curtis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.