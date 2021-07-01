Another devastating blow to the greater hockey community came Monday as word quickly spread of Bloomington native Tom Kurvers’ death from lung cancer.
The Jefferson High School and Minnesota Duluth hall of famer was most recently the assistant general manager for the Minnesota Wild.
Former Jefferson coach Tom Saterdahlen remained in touch with Kurvers over the years, including as recently as March. It was easy for Saterdahlen to explain what Kurvers meant to Jaguar hockey some 40 years ago.
“Everybody has asked me when did you get over the hump,” Saterdahlen said. “It’s easy because Tommy played for me as a sophomore, junior and senior... he got us over the hump.”
Kurvers broke into the lineup as a sophomore after an injury during Christmas break opened up a spot on the varsity team and never relinquished his spot. As a senior captain, he and the other two captains called a meeting with Saterdahlen after losing in the state semifinals for the third season. “They pledged to me that they would go to state and win it in 1981. They followed through after losing only two games in 1980, including the state semifinal to a Grand Rapids team with John Casey in goal,” Saterdahlen said. The Jaguars won two of three Lake Conference titles before winning the 1981 state title over Irondale.
That was only the tip of the iceberg of stories and memories Saterdahlen has about Kurvers. They remained in touch over the years, including during a tough time after Kurvers missed out on a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in 1984. “He was really sad and down,” Saterdahlen said. “I said, ‘Listen. We know how good you are and now show everyone else how good you are.’ He goes out and wins the Hobey Baker Award [in 1984].”
He still holds the UMD record for goals scored by a defenseman (43) while helping the team win the regular-season WCHA title and second place in the NCAA Championships in 1983-84. He was UMD’s Rookie of the Year in 1981 and went on to earn the WCHA’s Most Valuable Player, All-Academic and All-WCHA First Team during the 1983-84 season.
Kurvers translated that success with the Bulldogs into an 11-year NHL career with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, New York Islanders and Anaheim. He was an analyst on TV broadcasts for the Arizona Coyotes before spending time in the front offices for the Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning. He returned home to join the Wild front office as Bill Guerin’s assistant general manager.
Kurvers’ death comes two months after the Bloomington community lost Mike Ryan. Saterdahlen was extremely close to Ryan, having coached him during the late 80s-early 90s heyday of Jefferson hockey. But more recently they spent time on the golf course, tennis court or just catching up with families over the years. “Losing Mike is so devastating. He was just a great father and husband,” Saterdahlen said as Ryan was a sophomore on the 1989 state championship team and most recently was the head coach of the girls hockey program. Saterdahlen and Ryan would play tennis twice a month over the winter and more often during the summertime and Saterdahlen would help Ryan with demo days at various golf courses in the area. Ryan was a rep for Callaway Golf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.