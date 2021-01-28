Is it possible for a city’s downtown to shift?
Last week I contemplated what constitutes a downtown district. I listed several cities within an hour or so of downtown Minneapolis as examples of cities that have a downtown, by my definition.
What I realized is that these cities share common characteristics, or at least they did once upon a time.
My examination of what constitutes a downtown was prompted by a recurring question: Where, if anywhere, is downtown Bloomington?
One of the common traits of every downtown I identified last week is that there is a significant history to the central business district that constitutes a downtown. Who better to detail the history of downtown Bloomington than members of the Bloomington Historical Society’s board of directors?
Lisa Stanford and Ken Veness, both board members, helped paint a vivid picture of yesteryear.
Stanford shared the story of her great-great grandfather settling in Bloomington in the late 1850s. Her ancestors continued to live in Bloomington as it slowly transformed from farmland to a sprawling suburb, and she has a stockpile of family stories about Bloomington’s evolution.
Not to my surprise, she cited the area near Old Shakopee Road and Penn Avenue as an early candidate for downtown Bloomington. It was, at minimum, the town hub, according to Stanford. A store, a hotel, a church, a community center, a cheese factory, a coal building, a horse barn, a post office and a switchboard center were all located within that area.
That sounds a lot like a downtown to me. As I noted last week, downtown districts are often established near a significant body of water or a rail line. I don’t know Bloomington’s rail history well enough to know when a rail first ran through the town hub, but I would wager $1 that there’s a symbiotic relationship.
Couple the rail service through the area with the fact that the earliest wagon traffic traveled east to west across Bloomington along Old Shakopee Road, long before pavement and automobiles, and it makes sense that an early candidate for downtown Bloomington would emerge at Penn Avenue and Old Shakopee Road.
How closely did it resemble a traditional downtown? I haven’t seen a picture, so it’s hard to say, and there’s no evidence today of anything resembling a downtown in that vicinity. There’s still a church, and the old town hall, which now serves as the home of the historical society, but if you bulldozed the old town hall, you would never guess the area was an important hub from Bloomington’s past.
There’s sentiment today for 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue serving as the focal point of downtown Bloomington. History certainly makes a case for the area earning a nod once upon a time.
Stanford’s mother, born in 1931, considered the area to be the go-to place for the family’s needs.
Veness recounted the evolution of that district. As a link to Minneapolis and destinations far south of Minnesota, Lyndale Avenue featured a variety of businesses catering to travelers. The installation of a semaphore at the intersection of 98th and Lyndale may have planted the seed for a downtown district, Veness noted.
The business district featured a wide array of businesses you would expect to find in a downtown of yesteryear, including restaurants, a movie theater, a roller rink, a bowling alley, taverns, grocery and hardware stores, a TV repair store and used car lots, Veness recalled.
That era predates me, and it is hard to picture a traditional downtown in the vicinity, given today’s landscape, but Bloomington may have had the makings of a downtown there. It would also explain why the 98th and Lyndale area is frequently cited as Bloomington’s downtown today.
It seems unlikely downtown Hopkins or Stillwater started in one area, and moved to another, but it is possible Bloomington’s downtown moved from one part of the city to another over the years. This assumes both areas fit my or your definition of a downtown district. Without the benefit of a formal poll, or a scientific study, I am willing to award both areas the status of downtown.
But that still leaves an important question: Where is downtown Bloomington today?
Looks like I’ll need one more week before I can answer the question.
