We still have three weeks before youth and high school sports can potentially resume as the pandemic continues to penetrate our lives even further.
Last Monday (Nov. 23) the Minnesota State High School League board held a virtual meeting to try and figure out the best way forward with a winter season. No action was taken because it was a committee meeting before the regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 3. More details on the future of the winter season should be known then.
The soonest a season could begin is Dec. 19. Dance team was two weeks into its season when the executive order was issued by Gov. Tim Walz to stop all activities on Nov. 20.
Boys and girls hockey wrapped up bridge seasons to fill in the gap left by fall leagues and the start of the high school seasons.
At the time, the boy’s Bridge League left open the possibility to resume if the MSHSL didn’t allow high school programs to start. The 40-team Bridge League played 99 games in 26 days and was operated without high school guidance from coaches or staff. Teams were organized by other coaches in the community or parents.
Mountain biking
Mountain bike teams from area high schools took part in a shortened fall season.
The final event of the season was Race 6 at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville Oct. 10-11.
Bloomington Riders, the cooperative mountain bike team made up of students from Jefferson and Kennedy, completed a modified schedule due to the pandemic including the cancellation of the final race at Mount Kato.
The Minnesota High School Cycling League wrapped up the season with a virtual awards ceremony Nov. 7.
As for the Buck Hill event, Keaton Mayhew landed on the medalist podium with a fifth-place time in the varsity boys race in 14:39.2.
Caroline Haag won the freshman girls race in 17:07.2 among a field of 20 riders.
Gavin Mayhew was runner-up in the freshman boys race in 15:43.7, trailing only Armstrong’s Josh Frett in 15:22.
Noah Guinee won the JV3 boys race in 14:42.1 followed by teammate Nathan Brokering in fourth place to earn a medal in 14:53.8.
Megan Schrooten was seventh in the eighth-grade girls race in 20:30.6.
Logan Ishaug was second in the seventh-grade boys race in 17:28.7, trailing Southwest’s Will Brandvold who finished in 17:19.7, Max Fahrmann was fifth in 18:12.9 and Mac Pedersen was seventh in 18:52.9.
On the girls side Pippa Burres earned a medal with a fifth-place finish (39:58.9) in the sixth-grade girls race.
Week 5 saw the cyclists compete at Whitetail Ridge in River Falls, Wisconsin for the second time this fall Oct. 3-4. Riders also competed on the course Week 3, Sept. 19-20.
Keaton Mayhew headlined the varsity riders from Bloomington Oct. 3-4 with a third-place performance in 16:24.3, less than two seconds behind runner-up Tom Beyer of Prior Lake.
Guinee won the JV3 boys race in 16:42.5 and Brokering was second in 17:00 for the all-Bloomington sweep in the race with 41 cyclists.
Haag won the freshman girls race in 19:35.5, nearly a full minute ahead of runner-up, Addie Ryan of Brainerd.
Gavin Mayhew was fifth in the freshman boys race in 18:52.5 and Schrooten was fifth in the eighth-grade girls race in 23:16.1. Pedersen was fourth in the seventh-grade race in 20:33 to lead a trio of Bloomington Riders. Logan Ishaug and Fahrmann placed sixth (20:36.1) and seventh (20:37.8), respectively.
At Gamehaven Scout Camp near Rochester for Week 4 found Keaton Mayhew land another varsity podium finish. He was third in 14:45.8 out of 19 cyclists.
Noah Guinee was second in JV3 boys in 14:43.5 and Brokering was fifth in 15:07.2 to take home a medal.
Olivia Haag won the freshman girls’ race in 17:50.3, nearly 10 seconds ahead of second place.
Logan Ishaug was third in the seventh-grade boys race in 17:44.3, Pedersen was fifth (18:50.7) and Fahrmann was sixth (18:59.2).
In a Facebook post on the Bloomington Riders High School Mountain Bike Team page, Keaton Mayhew, Nathan Brokering and Noah Guinee completed a grueling training ride in early August called Everesting. The three rode hill repeats on Mount Hope in Carver until reaching 29,029 vertical feet. “This effort took them almost 190 miles and lasted 22 hours,” the post explained. “Long after most of us would have given up.”
Congratulations on the achievement and the success during the fall season.
Gophers hockey
A pair of St. Louis Park High School grads left their mark on their respective college hockey programs early on this season.
Minnesota sophomore Jonny Sorenson assisted on the Gophers’ first goal of the 100th season less than six minutes into the second period of a 4-1 victory over Penn State Nov. 19.
Clarkson freshman Luke Mobley assisted on the season’s first goal in a 2-1 win over Colgate on Nov. 23. The goal came midway through the second period as Clarkson had six freshmen on the starting roster.
Eric Wilson
The 2016 Mr. Football award winner and former Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout offensive lineman will become a graduate transfer after three successful seasons at Harvard to play at Auburn in 2021. The Minnetrista native played in 22 games over three seasons, earning a spot on the All-Ivy League second-team in 2019 and was named a semifinalist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and on Phil Steele’s Preseason FCS All-America Fourth Team and Preseason All-Ivy League First Team.
