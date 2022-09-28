It’s easy to be appalled, shocked, dismayed, surprised, angry, sad and even fearful after what took place on the sidelines of what was supposed to be a celebratory evening at Spartan Stadium.
The senseless and careless violence of firing a gun at a crowded sporting event shattered the innocence of what had been a well-fought football game to that point.
I’m still trying to cobble together coherent thoughts about what happened.
In the moment, there was an outpouring of support from the adults at the stadium, who did a tremendous job to help everyone out of the stadium to safety.
I’ve seen photos from Saturday morning as a group of community members showed up with black garbage bags to clean up Spartan Stadium for what was supposed to be a day full of youth soccer games on the turf field.
Homecoming week serves as an opportunity to celebrate school spirit while creating memories with friends to last a lifetime.
For Richfield High school, it began the previous Saturday with the annual parade through the community as a weeklong kickoff culminating with the football game on Friday and dance on Saturday.
A coronation ceremony featured more festive events leading up to the football game on Friday. Halftime brought out a hall of fame induction ceremony and a performance by the Richfield Tapaires.
Soon after Kennedy missed the extra point kick on its fourth touchdown of the evening, two pops sent everyone looking for safety, evacuating the stadium while Richfield Public Schools staff, volunteers and coaches, along with police and emergency personnel, worked to safely get everyone away from danger as quickly as possible.
It is a sickening feeling to experience violence in your backyard. Seeing the small ways friends and family are rallying together to build community is one way to move past a traumatic event like this, along with relying on your faith.
Instead of doing my normal late-night phone calls to check in with St. Louis Park coach Jason Foster, Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Sean McMenomy, Holy Angels coach Jim Gustafson and Jefferson coach Tim Carlson, I was counting my blessings to drive away from Spartan Stadium in one piece. It was a thought I didn’t expect to have when I left my house after a quick pizza Friday dinner with my family.
