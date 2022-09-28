It’s easy to be appalled, shocked, dismayed, surprised, angry, sad and even fearful after what took place on the sidelines of what was supposed to be a celebratory evening at Spartan Stadium.

The senseless and careless violence of firing a gun at a crowded sporting event shattered the innocence of what had been a well-fought football game to that point.

Evacuation

Spectators quickly moved away from the exits at Spartan Stadium Friday after a shooting in the fourth quarter brought to an end Kennedy’s 27-0 win over Richfield.

