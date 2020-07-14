Edina Country Club served as host for the Minnesota State Amateur golf tournament for the seventh time ever and the first since 1986.
Last week area media were invited to check out the course before the state’s top amateurs take their chances at a Minnesota Golf Association State Championship title. Most of the field was already playing in the Minnesota State Open at The Royal in Lake Elmo.
The general consensus from the golf experts at Edina Country Club, many of whom are quite familiar with the course and the nuances put in place during the latest redesign by Tom Lehman’s group. Long hitters can score low but mis-hits anywhere on the course will be penalized, especially around the green where pin placements put a premium on knowing where to go and more importantly, the spots to avoid at all costs.
MGA officials encouraged golf fans to show up to support the field while practicing social distancing for a rare opportunity to take in live sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event moves to Rush Creek in Maple Grove in 2021, Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie in 2022, Minneapolis Country Club in 2023 and Minnesota Valley Country Club in 2024.
The previous two champions from the event hosted at Edina Country Club included Dave Haberle who won the 1971 title and Dave Nordeen took home the 1986 title. The original course only had nine holes and was known as Thorpe Country Club in 1923 before architect Tom Bendelow designed the 18-hole course one year later.
It went under a complete renovation by Tom Lehman and Chris Brands in 2010-11 which moved the clubhouse. The sequence of holes has changed over the years but the layout has remained basically intact.
Flagstick and hole
Doug Hoffman, rules and competitions director for the Minnesota Golf Association, had to figure out several challenges faced by COVID-19 including state and local requirements to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“We’re blessed in Minnesota,” Hoffman said not only in the way Edina Country Club has stepped up as an member club to do anything and everything asked of them, including hosting a major championship event. “The golf community takes a lot of pride in what they do to provide a quality event.
Hoffman consulted head golf professional Marty Lass and course superintendent Kevin Gruber to find the right solution to find a fair way to minimize contact with the flagstick and cup.
“The staff is all-pro. They do whatever is needed to make it work,” Hoffman said of coming up with a definitive solution to what may seem like a frivolous situation.
Of the 15 options studied, Hoffman said they narrowed it down to two, including using a small-diameter foam pool noodle cut to size. A typical cup is four inches deep. The ball needs two inches to fall into the cup and complete the hole successfully.
Hoffman’s concern with the noodle was what he called the rejection factor as a ball could fly into the cup and bounce out at the right angle.
Doing the math, Hoffman said success would be anything under one-half of a percent of the holes played. Of the 156-player field over two rounds (312) followed by trimming the field to approximately 60 for the final round works out to around 7,000 holes. One percent would be 70 and half of that is 35. In reality, Hoffman said it shouldn’t happen more than three or four times during the tournament.
On top of the cushioning noodle is a Par Ade product called an edge saver flipped upside down to allow the ball to be lifted and roll out of the cup.
The edge saver holds the ball in place while the noodle absorbs the compression, in theory.
Caddies or players were asked to use a towel to raise the flagstick to minimize contact.
Honors
Park alum and Saint Michael’s College sophomore Cici Schmelzle, part of the cross country team earned a place on the Northeast-10 Conference Academic Roll for the spring semester. She was one of 41 Purple Knights with a 4.0.
Golf
Sisters Isabella McCauley and Reese McCauley continue to light-up the leaderboard this summer as Isabella captured the 45th Minnesota Girls’ Junior PGA Championship concluded July 7 at Rush Creek in Maple Grove. Isabella posted winning rounds of 71 and 69 for her fourth state win while Reese was third with rounds of 74 and 71 on the par-72 course. The sisters attend Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights. Blaine standout Kathryn VanArragon placed second with rounds of 70 and 72.
Parks and rec
Bloomington parks and rec is organizing a fall tennis league open to women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles to begin the week of July 27. Info: blm.mn/adult sports or tennis coordinator Marcia Bach at 952-250-3454 or mbach@bloomingtonmn.gov.
Nominees will be accepted through July 27 for the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Award of Excellence at blm.mn/park-rec-award.
Family fishing at Hyland Lake
Three Rivers Park District will host family fishing classes at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington on Sunday, July 19 from 9-11 a.m. or 12:30-2:30 p.m. Open to those ages 10 older, learn about types of fish and bait, preparing equipment and how to handle fish once caught. The cost is $10 and includes equipment and fishing licenses. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
Young anglers and their families can learn how to make a simple reel out of a pop can from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 25 at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park in Brooklyn Park. Learn about live bait and how to make a simple reel. The class is open to those ages 4 and older and those ages 13 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult from the same household. The fee is $10 and reservations need to be made before July 23 at 763-559-6700.
