Back in August, it was hard to believe a scenario where seven fall prep sports would ultimately have meaningful meets, modified section tournaments and even a version of a state meet (thanks cross country).
TC Running Company, the locally owned running shop with stores in Eden Prairie and Maple Grove, came through to host the TC Running Cross Country Showcase at Pine Island Golf Course in Atwater Oct. 30-31.
The meet served as a state meet of sorts with all of the state-meet qualifiers invited to participate through informal clubs without any assistance from the Minnesota State High School League, high school coaches or uniforms.
Instead of Class AA or A, runners competed in big-school (Friday) or small-school (Saturday) classifications. Wave starts and aggregated times followed the same protocol used during the regular season.
Prior Lake beat out Stillwater for the big-school boys title 89-109 points, followed by Wayzata (143), Rosemount (153) and Robbinsdale Armstrong (170). The top six boys were all seniors, led by Stillwater’s Ethan Vargas, who posted a winning time of 15:54.60, followed by Prior Lake’s Gabe Smit, who was second in 15:57.12 and Stillwater’s Aiden Killibarda, who was third in 16:01.34.
Hopkins was represented in the meet by seniors Ben Haberman (53rd in 16:48.13) and Leo Goodman (159th in 20:44.19).
The girls big-school class title went to Edina with 79 points ahead of runner-up Minnetonka (117), St. Paul Highland Park (129), Wayzata (136) and Farmington (141) to round out the top five teams. Hopkins garnered 13th place with 327 points, led by eighth-grade standout Sydney Drevlow, who as seventh overall in 18:20.25.
Stillwater senior Analee Weaver won the meet in 17:04.38 ahead of Highland Park junior Molly Moening’s time of 17:49.
St. Louis Park standouts in the meet included freshman Jersey Miller, who was 46th overall in 19:25.09 and junior Fredonia Ziegle, who was 53rd in 19:29.26.
Orioles coach Chris Nordstrom said both had big goals coming into the fall after losing the spring track season.
“Losing spring track was a bummer but also a big motivator for [Ziegle] to get some of her best training in this summer,” he said. “She was really motivated to build off last year’s success and set her sights high. Finishing third in the conference and being an individual qualifier for state was pretty awesome in an odd season.”
Hopkins runners included freshman Daphne Grobstein (63rd in 19:39.46, seniors Laci Provenzano (70th in 19:42.04) and Grace Burgess (100th in 20:18.48), junior Emily Grey (149th), sophomore Lillian Wanzek (150th) and junior Elsa Bergman (153rd).
Jefferson sophomore Megan Lee ran a sub-20 minute time on a new course to place 45th overall in 19:24.96.
In the small class boys race, Eagle Ridge Academy/International School senior Henry Long placed sixth overall in 16:39.99. The personal-best time came after placing fifth at the Section 4A Championship meet on Oct. 13 after beginning the month by winning the MCAA Conference Championships on Oct. 3 in 16:41.4.
Hockey season
Before the high school hockey season officially begins, some of the top returning players play for another junior team (like the NAHL) or league like the Upper Midwest High School Elite League for a final tune-up before playing for their respective high school.
The start of the high school season is pushed back to Nov. 23, allowing some area schools to participate in a bridge season league organized through the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association and Minnesota Hockey (Oct. 27-Nov. 22). This allows for more games since the MSHSL decreased the number of regular-season games from 25 to 18. High School coaches cannot take part in the mini-season, with 36 teams registered as clubs with no affiliation to the high school program. Coaches and players need to qualify through USA Hockey.
According to Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Ken Pauly, the season is scheduled to end Nov. 22. But if the MSHSL suspends the high school season, the bridge season potentially can continue.
Participating teams come from across the state, including Redwood Valley, Winona, Duluth, and the majority from the greater Twin Cities area, including Benilde-St. Margaret’s, St. Louis Park and Southwest Christian/Richfield.
B.A.A. registration is open
Registration is now open for three Bloomington Athletic Association sports including floor hockey, girls basketball and boys basketball. Protocols to have a viable and successful season are being developed including masks, social distancing and limits on numbers in the gyms.
Participants are grouped by grade levels (1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12). Mini-Mites basketball is open to boys and girls in grades 1-2 on Tuesday/Thursdays.
The girls’ basketball season runs Nov. 9-Feb. 27 with games on Saturdays in Lakeville, Burnsville and Bloomington and the first payment due Nov. 11.
Boys basketball registration is open through Nov. 15 with the season running January-March.
Floor hockey is open to boys and girls leagues from January-March with registration closing Dec. 20.
Monday/Friday leagues are open to girls’ in grades 6-12 and boys in 4-7. Tuesday/Thursday leagues are open to girls’ in grades 1-5 and boys’ in grades 1-3.
Volunteer coaches and referees are needed. Register baaonline.org.
Try Hockey for free
Those interested in trying out hockey for free have an opportunity at an area rink on Nov. 7 and Feb. 20. Organized by USA Hockey with support from SportsEngine, each Try Hockey for Free event includes all of the necessary equipment for kids (ages 4-9) to borrow with certified USA hockey coaches and volunteers on the ice to help with skating and basic hockey skills. Register at TryHockeyForFree.com.
Events are at Northeast Ice Arena (Minneapolis, 9:15-10:30 a.m.), Hopkins Pavilion (1-3 p.m.), Eagan Civic Arena (11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), Hayes Arena (Burnsville, 1-2 p.m.), Veterans Memorial Community Center (Inver Grove Heights, 2-4 p.m.), Maple Grove Community Center Ice Arena (2-3 p.m.), Tartan Arena (Oakdale, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Champlin Ice Forum (12:15-1:15 p.m.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.