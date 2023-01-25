Friday morning I had the chance to literally be a fly on the wall as the Power Trip Morning Show went through the paces of a typical Friday morning, including the latest Initials game.

IHeart Radio studios in St. Louis Park

The KFAN studio in St. Louis Park were hopping on Friday morning during the popular Initials game on Jan. 20.

From the studio at 1600 Utica Ave. in St. Louis Park, a friend offered the rare chance to see the gang in action as they dabbled in the top sports stories from the previous night including an improbable Wolves victory over Toronto along with other odds and ends to entertain and inform the listeners.

Power Trip group photo

Who wouldn't answer the call to watch the nation's top-rated morning radio show in our own backyard in St. Louis Park? An invite from a friend, left, led to a group photo (that's me, second from left) after the show wrapped up.

