Coronavirus has brought life as we know it, at least for the short-term, to a halt.
Instead of deciding state basketball champions and moving along with spring sports previews we are left wondering when the next practice or event might happen.
Anxious softball and baseball teams eagerly await the go-ahead from coaches to hit the dirt for that first outdoor practice and soon after live games once again launch another (optimistic) three-month spring season. We all know a spring season rarely begins on time, which creates the scheduling frustrations that pile games back-to-back with hopes of being prepared for a long run through sections and perhaps a state tournament bid, if lucky.
Last spring wasn’t any different with late snowfall offering the typical herky-jerky sudden start and stop to the respective seasons. With more programs moving toward artificial turf surfaces for softball and baseball, the schedule was much more predictable and the level of play matched the enthusiasm to return outside. No more dome ball or batting cage sessions.
It appears so much will be different this spring and perhaps summer and that uncertainty is one of several factors for an elevated level of anxiety for this sports editor.
The final two days of live-sports action was memorable on several fronts.
It started with the Class 3A state girls basketball tournament as Holy Angels pushed a Simley squad to the brink but ultimately came up short in the Wednesday, March 11 game at Maturi Pavillion.
The day after, Thursday, March 12, I had the fortune of catching up with Kennedy’s badminton senior captains Yuan Mei Yuan, Annabelle Benitez and Mercedes Man-Chhuon prior to their season-opening 7-0 rout of Minneapolis South. The enthusiasm and excitement to get the season underway were fantastic. More than 60 badminton players came out for the team this spring, another record number for the fifth-season program. Coach Todd Kennedy attributed the large turnout to the efforts made by the captains and previous players to help spread the word about the team and it worked.
Then it was on to Jefferson High School for what would be the last high school basketball game of the season for me.
The Section 3-3A final between Holy Angels and Richfield was the third meeting of the season with the Spartans winning the previous two games while the Stars captured the 2018-19 section title and appeared to be favorites yet again. Richfield earned the top-seed thanks in part to a 20-6 regular season.
Anyone at the Jaguars home court felt the energy in what only comes from a section final with a trip to state on the line. Richfield was primed for its first state appearance since 2006.
The Spartan fans were ready to make some noise and didn’t let up with the energy until well after Richfield Activities Director Dave Boie presented the captains with the section trophy.
Students made their way onto the floor to join in the celebration with their classmates and friends.
Virus
The list of events postponed, delayed and outright canceled runs long and covers all types of events from unique contests like ShamROC Ice Bowling in St. Louis Park to an email I received from the Hopkins Royals Boys Basketball Association about the cancellation of the MYAS state basketball championships. Basketball teams comprised of third- through eighth-graders were set to play for state titles March 14-15 at 22 sights with 873 teams affected. Minnesota Hockey canceled a number of events including the High Performance tryouts.
Jefferson High School was set to host another Adapted Floor Hockey state tournament March 13-14 but was canceled March 12 after officials with the MSHSL and MAAA agreed that was the best interest of the participants and spectators.
Royals crowned champs
Despite not having a chance for a third state title in four years, Hopkins girls basketball was named national champion by ESPN. ESPNW 25 released its final power rankings of the season and the Royals remained in that top spot after a state semifinal win over Stillwater and would’ve faced Farmington in the final. Hopkins is on a 62-game winning streak led by Gatorade Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, who was surprised with the award by the Minnesota Timberwovles’ Karl-Anthony Towns days before state began.
Gustafson family
As of Sunday evening, a GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Richfield’s Terry Gustafson, who died from a brain injury after falling down a stairway on March 17. The husband of Sarah and father to Nic and Payton, the page was created to help provide support for some of the families day-to-day and future needs.
Nic and Payton were part of the Southwest Christian/Richfield hockey program this winter. Nic is a senior three-sport captain with the Spartans’ football and baseball teams. He also captained the Stars while leading the team in scoring.
Link to the GoFundMe page: https://bit.ly/2UxNNVp
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
