Last week I wrote about how Kennedy and Jefferson football programs made the most of the first week of practice, a week before a special meeting by the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors met to discuss reinstating the fall seasons for football and volleyball.
Kennedy football coach Kedrick Williams explained how the program had several students come out for the first week. Despite many challenges both on and off the field, school administration is working alongside the coaching staff and booster club to help meet the needs of as many students as possible.
For some, finding enough food for three nutritious meals per day is difficult. Many support staff and volunteers are helping to address those challenges, which go beyond food insecurity to help provide cold-weather gear or transportation to and from practices, games and other team events.
“Our administration at Kennedy has played a key role in reaching out to community resources we have to bring in meals on a daily basis for the kids for example or making sure we have enough cold-weather gear to be ready once we hit that season,” Williams said. “Our new principal, Akram Osman, has been really supportive and is excited to see what we can accomplish.”
The program found support from fellow parents and players chipping in to find a way to provide reliable transportation for students coming and going from practice who otherwise wouldn’t be able to be part of the football program. Williams said a community outreach coordinator even handed out Uber gift cards to help players get around when no one else could do it.
“We all had to work together on the schedules because so many things are different, from limitations on buses, cutting the roster for games to 50 kids due to COVID-19 and other things like extending the sideline box by 10 yards to help spread everyone out safely.”
The sideline box is the area where players and coaches stand on the sideline, typically extending between the 20-yard lines.
Another difference this season is the mandatory study hall sessions for all of the football players.
“Our goal is to make our program an all-state academic team which is a team GPA above 3.5. That’s a big goal for us but our practice starts with the study hall,” William said as the extra classwork time was devoted to those who needed the extra help. “Study hall is one way to increase the learning both in an academic and mental health perspective and we can have real conversations about what is going on in their lives right now.”
As a coach, Williams is a listener who stays neutral in his personal opinions when it comes to coaching and the students who play football for him.
“As a coach, I’m a listener. My opinion doesn’t matter and when we are dealing with adolescence, it’s about how you feel,” Williams said.
He does what’s called the “walk around the track” whenever a player needs someone to listen. “I’ve always had an open-door policy and they can talk to me about anything and everything. Growing up in some poverty in Gary, Indiana then the northside of Minneapolis, I listen and then share my experiences because 90 percent of it has nothing to do with football.”
Williams approaches listening as a way for his players to get things out in a healthy way. Each of the position coaches also develops a close bond with the players on more of a daily basis. Those conversations come from a place of empathy and are a result of a supportive administration team that encourages those conversations given the important social outlet sports and activities provide during distance learning.
“When you come to practice you are part of something no matter your race or family situation,” Williams said about the safe environment in place with Kennedy football. “We’ve talked about looking at your teammates because this is real life in America and sometimes you have to deal with people you don’t say hello to or have a working relationship with someone who looks different from you.”
He gave examples of the real-life concerns like needing to find a job at 16 years old to help support the family like he and his older brother did to pay the electric bill each month. “A lot of parents are being laid off now and that’s a real thing and our administration has been really good about waiving fees when we need to.”
To make up the budget shortfalls from fewer activities fees coming in, Williams said the booster club and other families have stepped up to help when they can. Sponsorships are tough to find, given the uncertainty for area businesses that have supported the program in the past.
“And we want to thank those supporters in the past and for what they will do in the future,” Williams said. One target for the booster club this season is to provide cold-weather jackets and gear on the sideline.
He pointed out the support from the Bloomington Kennedy Activity Foundation for buying thermal tops and bottoms.
Looking ahead to having a season, Williams said sharing the news about playing football games this fall boosted the collective moral. “The kids’ mindset really changed and the seniors want to go out and build on the success we had last year – winning one more game than last season and almost winning our first section game,” he said, pointing to the leadership by the senior captains like Leighton Gabler and Lumen Koumodji, who have been vocal about the legacy they want to leave behind.
