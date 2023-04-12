Spring break was anything but a break from the major professional and college sports scene around Minnesota while our family managed to take a sun-soaked trip to Florida last week.
Here are a few thoughts on the changing of the seasons.
• So far I’m a fan of the new Major League Baseball rules, which have dramatically sped up the game. It will take some time for pitchers and batters to adjust to the new pace of play but in the end, it has already shortened games by nearly a half-hour.
• The Twins should be a fun group to follow as long as they can keep producing productive at-bats. The pitching should be much better with opening-day starter Pablo Lopez coming over in a trade with Miami for American League batting champ Luis Arraez. So far, signing Joey Gallo looks like a very smart move while resigning shortstop Carlos Correa also looks like a solid move, even though I didn’t like it when it happened. The way the signing unfolded seemed like Minnesota wasn’t the place he really wanted to be but after San Francisco and the Mets turned away offers it made Minnesota look awfully intriguing. Limiting Byron Buxton might help keep him healthy throughout more of the season.
• After following the Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey program closer than in recent years last season, with a family member in the lineup, this year’s squad was even better thanks to very good freshman class with Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snggerud mixing in with Matthew Knies, Rhett Pitlick, Brock Faber, Mason Nevers Mike Koster, Jackson LaCombe, Bryce Brodzinski and Justen Close.
Going up 2-0 in the national championship, Minnesota needed to keep the pressure on to add to the total, but instead, Quinnipiac clawed back into the game, tying it late before winning seconds into overtime.
Cooley and Luke Mittelstadt powered the Gophers past Boston University in the Frozen Four semifinal Thursday in the 6-2 final. The Gophers scored four times in the third period to overpower the Terriers in the end.
• The Wolves are seeded ninth in the Western Conference playoffs after a narrow win over New Orleans Sunday afternoon for the third consecutive win and a 42-40 regular season. Like always, the regular season was full of ups and downs. The Rudy Gobert trade before the season had fans dreaming of the possibilities with Karl-Anthony Towns. An injury to KAT kept him out for more than 50 games before coming back with only a handful of games left in the regular season. Anthony Edwards made a great stride as a leader on the team with his play along with bringing in veteran guard Mike Conley before the trade deadline.
• The Minnesota Wild have three more games left in the regular season after clinching a playoff spot back on April 3 with 102 points. It’s the 10th trip in 11 seasons and 13th playoff run in franchise history.
• St. Louis Park High grad Emmanuel Iwe was on the Minnesota United bench for the 1-0 win on April against previously unbeaten St. Louis City.
He added a penalty kick goal in the 36th minute of a 2-1 win over LA Galaxy with the MLS NEXT Pro League, MNUFC2 squad on Sunday. Last season he made 16 appearances starting 13 times for MNUFC2 scoring twice along with two assists before a foot injury in August ended his season. MNUFC2 is 3-0-0 joining Colorado2 at the top of the Western Conference standings with nine points each.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.