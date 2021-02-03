And just like that, we went from no live high school sports for two months to contests six days a week.
Last week we saw the first of the intra-city rivalries heat up between both Kennedy/Jefferson and Holy Angels/Richfield.
Despite limited crowds in the stands for girls basketball at Jefferson, the two teams played an entertaining contest with the Jaguars emerging with a 60-52 win.
This was one of five events (boys basketball Jefferson at Kennedy, boys swimming and gymnastics St. Louis Park at Jefferson and boys hockey BSM at Kennedy) covered by BEC-TV Thursday as the crews are making the most of the technology to allow even more people to see how the local teams are doing.
Led by Director Tom Ringdal, BEC-TV pulled off the broadcasts seamlessly with Kennedy and Jefferson students along with broadcasters Jeff Lee on the swim broadcast, Joshua Powers with boys basketball, Daniel Trummel and Alex Redding and gymnastics where Bloomington and St. Louis Park competed at their own respective gyms. Judges began the night at Jefferson before traveling up to St. Louis Park to score the varsity events in the Metro West Conference dual meet.
BEC-TV offers several options to watch contests live or on-demand through cable access, bectv.org, BEC-TV’s Facebook page and through a YouTube page for Kennedy High School and Jefferson High School. Hockey games at Bloomington Ice Garden not broadcast on BEC-TV or the school YouTube page are available on mnhockey.tv. Richfield Ice Arena has partnered with LiveBarn.com to broadcast contests as well.
Snowshoeing
Richardson Nature Center in Bloomington will host two guided snowshoe hikes, Feb. 15 and 19, with two times available 1-2 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. Inside Hyland Lake Park Reserve (Three Rivers Park District), the event is $12 where participants will learn the basics as a family, search for signs of active animals with a naturalist and explore the park afterward. All experience levels are welcome. Those 13-years-old and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household with a max of four people from one household.
