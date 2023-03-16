It is about this time each winter when I have more than enough thoughts to compile a compelling column about the latest and greatest happenings in our area.
This year is no different from seeing some hugely enthusiastic student sections to dramatic section and state contests.
But this year also marked a bit of sadness as we lost Bud Grant over the weekend.
I didn’t have a personal connection to the Minnesota icon, other than checking out his rummage sale once a couple of years ago to see what the spectacle was about. It was just as billed, a chance to purchase just about anything in his Bloomington rambler near Bush Lake, for the right price. He sold autographs but seemed to genuinely appreciate fans taking time to stop by to say hello or share their long-gone memories from Met Stadium or the Vikings’ Super Bowl runs.
I’ve had the opportunity to cover his son Mike Grant, a legendary coach in his own right, at Eden Prairie High School for a number of years. Mike is always willing to share a few thoughts about the current state of his Eden Prairie juggernaut while offering up an occasional antidote about his father’s latest adventure, albeit in the deer stand, fishing or just spending time with family at their cabin.
I was only four years old when Bud coached his final season in 1985 but I learned about him through my grandparents who appreciated his common-sense approach to life.
Short-sleeves in sub-zero temps for a playoff coin toss, why not? We’re tough and thrive in the elements.
Heaters on the sideline? Nope. Same with gloves.
I recall Bud recanting the current state of the Vikings with Mark Rosen on WCCO-TV in the late 1980s and learning so much about Minnesota sports in general from his matter-of-fact style. It wasn’t bombastic or arrogant but yet, made his message loud and clear each time.
Learning about his remarkable life from the Gophers to Minneapolis Lakers to Winnipeg Blue Bombers and eventually the Vikings, it is no reason why Bud continues to be the pinnacle among Minnesota sports figures.
