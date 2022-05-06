After falling two votes short last year, sport has a real chance to be added for spring 2023
Boys volleyball has another chance to get the sport sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School.
Legendary volleyball coach Walt Weaver is doing all that he can to help make boys volleyball a sanctioned sport by the league ahead of the representative assembly vote May 10 to decide if it becomes the 49th state championship awarded by the 106-year-old association.
The assembly needs two-thirds of the 48 representatives to vote in favor to pass the motion. Last year that motion fell two votes short.
The new proposal was presented to the assembly during their Oct. 15 meeting with a vote during the following meeting set for May 10 to begin to play in the spring or fall of 2023.
The #VoteYesMNBoysVB hashtag has helped gain exposure for the effort for those looking to make their voices heard by those assembly members with a vote to reconsider approving the measure to allow boys’ volleyball to become an officially-sanctioned sport ahead of the 2023 season.
Showing interest
A club league (Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association) was formed five years ago to help prove enough interest in the sport and not only was that interest proved but it continues to grow to more than 1,400 boys on 54 active programs this spring.
Weaver recently spoke with WCCO Radio’s Mike Max about the issue, adding several high-profile voices from Minnesota and beyond that have shown support for the issue, from Gophers women’s and USA men’s volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon, Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and even Olympic gold medalist player and coach Karch Kiraly.
“The support from outside the league from the public has been great and continues to build,” Weaver said. “Bottom line is this: It makes a difference to these boys and the next generations to see them playing volleyball for their school. They want to play for their schools just like their sisters do. I have been so inspired by this.”
What held the vote back last year was a focused interest in the sport solely within the seven-county metro area with little opportunity for schools in other parts of the state to participate.
Weaver explained that allowing the sport to be sanctioned by the league doesn’t mean each school district must offer that sport.
“Activity directors have a tough job and it is not easy for them to add a sport but we have already come this far and they need to understand that,” he said. “Delegates from those regions who voted against it can say they might not be able to add it but let’s not stand in the way of 1,400 kids.”
Max summed up Weaver’s thoughts saying: “What does this greater vote mean for the good of the kids? Gotta give those kids a chance.”
The club league began to play in the spring of 2018 and has grown to 54 teams this spring, divided into seven conferences. Five of the conferences come from the metro area, based on geography in addition to a northern and southern conference for the outstate programs. Northern MN includes Cloquet, Floodwood, Hermantown/Proctor and Grand Rapids. Southern MN includes Austin, Kasson-Mantorville, Rochester Area and Rochester Mayo.
The Southwest Conference includes Bloomington Jefferson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Edina, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, Mound Westonka and Southwest Christian.
A “BOYS High School Volleyball Stars TODAY!” posterboard was signed by 30 statewide coaches including Weaver, Shakopee coach Krista Flemming and McCutchen on Dec. 3, 2017, to mark the official start of when the groundwork was put in place to make the sport a reality for high school boys to play.
Unique perspective
I recently spoke with a former newspaper colleague who has always been a passionate advocate for all things volleyball from playing, coaching, and covering the sport at various levels for close to three decades.
She is an assistant coach for a second year at Blaine High School for a second season where the program has grown to 33 players this spring, enough for three strong teams. Among the team, more than half are BIPOC, with a large group from the Hmong community with an extensive background in the sport.
Volleyball is one-way students from different backgrounds have a chance to come together to form relationships that might otherwise not exist.
Enthusiasm for the sport among the student body and those who check out a match would lend to the notion that interest in the sport is growing.
Coaches have a mixed background in experiences from men playing major college volleyball and working outside of education to those who have coached and played at the club level and coached in the fall girls volleyball programs.
Before wrapping up the first practice, varsity and junior varsity players came together for final remarks by the coaching staff in an unprompted half-circle arm-in-arm as one program.
Blaine head coach and alum Will Paulson got his start in boys volleyball in the late 1990s. While Paulson went on to play collegiate volleyball in Iowa and Southern California, opportunities at the time were limited.
“Growing up I dreamed of the opportunity to represent my high school,” Paulson said. “It’s amazing that there are now 1400 boys and growing so close to having that chance.”
With more than 100 college teams added since 2016 and 15 more programs starting by 2023, interest in the sport is in place. “There’s no denying it’s growing; we can give Minnesota boys an even greater chance to play a college sport,” he said.
“Minnesota has an expansive volleyball population and given the opportunity passionate players and coaches can carry this sport forward and further in the future.”
