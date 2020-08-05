Most movie theaters across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the theater playing out in Bloomington should be worth far more than the price of admission.
The Bloomington City Council voted last week to move ahead with a ballot question in November, asking residents if they would like to amend the city’s charter, allowing ranked-choice voting for future city elections. The question is not a surprise to those who pay attention. The preview performances of the civic debate have been highly entertaining, and promise a beautifully choreographed production in the three months leading up to the Nov. 3 ballot.
Ranked-choice voting is not a new phenomenon, but its opponents may line up to argue that it’s difficult and confusing, far too complicated for voters to understand in the next three months. It’s proponents have been touting, for more than a year, that it couldn’t be easier, and it will unquestionably provide us with better elections, and candidates, than the old-fashioned system the city has used to elect its mayor and council representatives.
As with most things, I suspect reality falls somewhere in the middle.
I attended a ranked-choice voting presentation in Richfield more than a year ago. I heard the virtues of the system spelled out in glowing detail: Instead of picking one candidate for mayor, you rank your choices from first to fifth, assuming there are five horses in the race. If there are 100 votes cast in the election, a candidate needs 51 to win. If no candidate gets 51 votes in the initial tally, the candidate with the fewest votes is dropped from consideration, and the ballots for that candidate are reallocated to the second choice of each voter.
The process repeats until one of the candidates has 51 votes. Seems simple enough, but the city promises voter education in preparation for the ballot question, so it must not be that simple.
There are several arguments for, and against, ranked-choice voting, and I expect we’ll hear them in some form during the next three months. We’ll hear arguments about how it will, or won’t, save the city money when it comes to its council elections.
We’ll also hear arguments about how it will encourage consensus-building by the candidates, and reduce negative campaigning, or will negate a voter’s opinion because she chooses not to express a second, third, fourth or fifth choice for mayor.
And we’ll hear how it’s a “scheme.” It’s possible that of those five fictional mayoral candidates, the 100 votes will initially be split 30-25-20-15-10, and the candidate who had 30 votes initially will end up losing to the candidate who had 25 by the fourth round of vote allocations. We can’t know who those future candidates are, of course, and how the vote tallies will impact any of them, but that won’t stop the arguments that only select candidates could benefit from building a consensus within the community.
The most entertaining argument may be about the timing. I don’t remember the exact wording, but the council agreed in March, as the nation closed schools, malls, health clubs and restaurants, that its future agendas would only comprise essential business. I don’t recall the exact wording, or any agreement upon the definition of essential, but the agreement must have been to minimize city business until COVID-19 is a distant memory.
Councilmember Jack Baloga argued that putting another charter amendment on the ballot, (alongside an essential ballot question about trash collection,) was in violation of that promise the council made.
For the sake of argument, let’s assume he is right.
As our world has adapted to avoiding crowds, or avoiding recommendations in the interest of public health, city government has adapted to our new temporary reality. It may not be faster and more efficient, but city government, like many other service providers, has found a way to function in an era of social distancing and non-contact service delivery.
Does that mean that the council should sit on its hands in perpetuity as we clamor for the right to go shopping at the grocery store without a piece of cloth over our mouth, or to sit at a restaurant bar, rubbing elbows with the random stranger to our left or right?
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman asked the most interesting question of the discussion last week as the council voted 6-1 in favor of advancing the ballot question, sans an endorsement by the city’s charter commission a few weeks earlier.
He asked, essentially, if asking the question this fall, given the cloud hanging over the process to this point, will taint the outcome. Will votes be influenced by arguments that the ranked-choice voting question is being railroaded by the council?
Great question, and one we’ll never know the definitive answer to.
It does beg another question: Why not wait a year, or three? The council made several arguments for moving ahead yet this year, and I find it hard to argue that a non-binding agreement in March is a reason to wait another year or two.
Do the pros of voting on a ranked-choice voting charter amendment this fall outweigh the cons? It might depend upon whether you support the system, or oppose the scheme.
At the end of Nov. 3, the decision will have been made by the voters, presumably after much campaigning for or against ranked-choice voting. The opposition can’t be too upset with that, given it took the opponents of organized trash collection five years to earn the same right.
