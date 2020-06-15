Last weekend we saw the return of the PGA in Texas, NASCAR continued its season in Florida and the UFC continues to host events in a studio.
Meanwhile, the American Association announced the return of some form of professional baseball on July 3 with the reigning champion St. Paul Saints heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota as part of a six-team, 60-game season. Sioux Falls is one of three hub venues, along with Fargo-Moorhead and Milwaukee, where 42 of 60 games will be played.
Six of the major North American leagues continue to work through the nuances to return to play, in various forms, from reorganizing everyone in one venue, to determining the structure of how it a return will look like too if it is right to return right now.
Back the Blast update
It took six days for the Bloomington Fastpitch Association’s “Bring back the Blast” fundraiser to raise $17,025 of the $20,000 goal after learning the softball association was the victim of financial theft with several outstanding debts to be repaid.
Since the donations came in via GoFundMe, the association was able to pay insurance which means the association could host clinics starting June 15. Larger fundraising efforts are hampered by COVID-19 policies, while smaller ideas are welcomed on the Bloomington Blast website.
Info: https://preview.tinyurl.com/y7sd8cws
Bandits baseball
Bloomington Bandits manager George Walker has one game on the schedule, June 28 at Hampton. The 2 p.m. first pitch was originally planned for earlier in the month but conflicts forced the change for what appears to be the Riverview League’s only game on the schedule after playing more than two dozen games during a typical summer.
“Luckily we already had them on the schedule,” Walker said as most ballparks are off-limits to games at this point during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Baseball Association, which oversees amateur baseball in Minnesota, generated a list of ballparks open for play, including Hampton, along Highway 52 in Dakota County.
Walker said they’ve been able to hit and throw a few times but Dred Scott and Red Haddox Field are closed by the City of Bloomington.
“Everything is on hold right now,” Walker said, which adds to the frustration seeing more rural communities open baseball complexes while the Department of Health recommends against playing baseball.
Walker also coaches the Kennedy baseball program and the were able to meet up with the seniors and their parents in the parking lot at Haddox for what Walker described as a low-key banquet. “We kept social distancing in mind and talked about each of the seniors and the last few years we’ve given the seniors an inscribed bat with their name and year on it,” he said, noting the continued frustration from the lost spring baseball season.
Walker anticipated a Kennedy squad ready to compete with the best teams in the area given the number of seniors and experienced contributors back. He’s watched a handful of Legion Gold practices at Kelly to get an eye for who is doing what looking ahead to next spring. “We gave the three senior captains the option to roster or double-roster with the Bandits if they wanted more at-bats,” he said.
The Legion practices are open to whomever can make it and isn’t mandatory.
Golf at Bunker Hills
High school seniors from across the state took part in the Minnesota Section of the PGA’s Senior Showcase event in Coon Rapids June 9-10.
The lone event for high school seniors was organized by the state PGA chapter, instead of the Minnesota State High School League, on the same dates as the state tournament would’ve been played. In this case, the Class 3A tournament, at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
Minnetonka senior Gunnar Broin, of Chanssen carded a 5-under 67 to hold off Edina’s Cole Nasby by two strokes and Eagan’s Tony Asta by three strokes.
Broin fired a 4-under 32 on the front including an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.
Richfield’s Gavin Best led the Bloomington Richfield Sun Current golfers with a 4-over par 76 to tie for 22nd place. He was even-par four holes in before a double-bogey on the par-4 fifth hole was followed by a birdie and bogey to make the turn with a 2-over 38. Best shot par on 7-of-9 holes on the back but turned in back-to-back bogies on Holes 15 and 16, both par-4s.
Jefferson senior Mark Longhenry finished with an 8-over par 80 to tie for 51st place. Fellow Bloomington golfers Jarret Helmer and Brady Fetzer shot rounds of 92 and 94, respectively. Longhenry carded a birdie on the par-3 third hole.
The girls played Wednesday with Eagan’s Jaycee Rhodes firing an even-par 72 to win the showcase by one stroke over Maple Grove’s Amy Burnham and Stillwater’s Catherine Monty.
Rhodes opened with consecutive bogey’s but a birdies on the par-4 fifth and ninth holes helped her card a 37 on the opening nine holes. Birdes on the par-5 11th hole and par-4 15th hole gave her the opportunity to finish under par with three holes left. A bogey on the par-3 17th hole pushed her back to even-par for the round which is where she stayed. Burnham was 2-under par with three holes to play but a double-bogey on the par-4 16th hole followed by a bogey on the par-3 17th hole pushed her back into second place.
Park baseball
St. Louis Park’s amateur baseball team headed west for the season opening game June 14. The Pirates erupted for four home runs in a 20-3 win at St. Bonifacius with a shorter-than-usual bench of 12 players. Player/manager Chris Duda doesn’t know when a second game of the 2020 season will take place, but for one afternoon, it felt great.
“The first week of games went great but cities are finding out about the games and shutting the fields down,” he said.
Park returns nearly its entire lineup from 2019 plus the addition of two Hopkins High School senior standouts with college plans in place Parker Johnson and Miles Hannigan. Johnson plans to play at Valparaiso University in the fall. He hit an inside-the-park home run as the ball short-hopped the fence in centerfield. Johnson is the son of previous Park manager Chris Johnson. Hannigan plans to play at Xavier.
Minnesota State teammates Jack Zigan and Trevor Divinski each pitched two innings to help prepare for the Northwoods League season which begins in two weeks. Infielder Jake Mangler was in mid-season form blasting two home runs. Tony Manville fouled the ball off his nose in the first inning. He left for a few stitches at the area hospital before returning in the eighth inning.
