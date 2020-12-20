The Saints becoming the Twins top farm club is a big step
The St. Paul Saints becoming the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins answered a question that seemed like a commonsense solution for a long time. Why aren’t the Saints an affiliate of the Twins?
Based solely on the proximity it seemed like a no-brainer, especially compared to Rochester, New York where the Red Wings served as a top minor league team for the Twins for a long time.
Then you experience a Saints game at Midway Stadium or the far superior CHS Field in Lowertown. The independence and freedom the franchise enjoyed for nearly 30 years helped them become an enduring anti-establishment or anti-big market sports franchise.
The baseball game is compelling with a mix of players looking to restart or extend a career, or simply play for their hometown team in front of a lot of fans.
All of the extra stuff that goes along with a Saints game made it even more fun to take a few games a year – what baseball franchise has an official Entertainment Group on its payroll? A baseball-carrying pig that grew along with the season from piglet to adult throughout the summer.
Games on the field between innings among fans for silly prizes.
The male-dominated grounds crew coming out to drag the infield in dresses.
And of course, the characters entertaining themselves as much as the crowd with Coach, Nerd, Gert the Flirt, Chef, and Seigo Masubuchi among others.
During last week’s press conference, Saints co-owner Mike Veeck relayed a conversation he had with Twins principal owner Jim Pohlad and team president Dave St. Peter. The message from the Twins to the Saints was to keep doing what they have always done — have fun, which isomething they have done since late August 1993.
I certainly hope the Pohlads and Twins live up to their word and allow the Saints to continue their own brand of baseball where the slogan “Fun Is Good” was quite accurate.
Maybe Veeck and minority owner Bill Murray will be able to bring some of their schticks to Target Field?
Either way, I’ll continue to wear my Saints cap (S-T-P used to form a pig) with pride.
The opportunity to see the latest up-and-coming prospect play in a more intimate venue like CHS Field or a watch Twins player rehab from an injury is a prospect I never gave much thought to.
The Saints typically field a roster of very capable professional baseball players looking to hook on to another franchise on their journey back up to the big leagues or a local kid trying to rehab or extend their playing career.
Hopefully, the affiliation will continue to foster quality baseball being played, in addition to the other entertainment going on.
