Spartans volleyball pair earn academic honors,Kennedy soccer coach honored and Yueill impacts USMNT
First off, what powerful story about Mark Parrish from Michael Russo at The Athletic, published Dec. 11.
As a beloved member of the Bloomington hockey community, Parrish was open and forthright with his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse which nearly ended his life, if it wasn’t for some friends who stepped in to make sure he got treatment last spring.
Russo’s poignant recount of Parrish’s situation from New Jersey to the MSP Airport to Arizona didn’t sugarcoat anything but showed the humanity of what Parrish has dealt with, all with loving friends and family surrounding him.
Parrish is only a handful of years older than I am and his rise from Jefferson to St. Cloud to the NHL and eventually the Wild made him an easy guy to cheer for — despite never meeting him in person.
Well-liked in the locker room and beloved throughout the state by hockey fans, Parrish has a lot of people pulling for him on his sobriety journey.
Richfield Volleyball honors
Area teams are finding creative ways to celebrate all of the accomplishments from the fall season.
Richfield volleyball had a lot to celebrate as the team socially-distanced drive-up parade near coach Carmen Christian’s home to hand out awards, including personalized Frisbees, recently.
Seniors Kylie Petersen and Brianna Wieman added Academic All-State honors as each has a non-weighted grade point average above 3.8. The award is presented by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
Both are enrolled in College In Schools courses and have continued to take post-secondary classes along with honors/AP courses. Wieman plans to study nursing at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus or the University of Wisconsin Madison. Petersen is undecided about her post-high school plans.
“Both are incredibly caring teammates and are very humble about their academic accomplishments,” Christian said. “I’m proud to have had the opportunity to get to know them both.”
The Spartans also had 22 teammates receive the Spotlight on Scholarship award, which goes to sophomores-seniors with a GPA above 3.0. Richfield teammates recognized include Ahna Christian, Naomi Ferguson, Riley Herling, Lasaijha Kleis, Baylee O’Donnell, Noelle Olson, Petersen, Rynne Skof, Sara Stoffel, Wieman, Mya Gibbs, Makayla Schneider, Sydney Schavor, Isabella Sonen, Grace Anderson, Sarah Carlson, Olivia Frye, Isabella Hamlin, Maren Jensen, Marin Lien, Josie Popp, and Ribka Solomon.
Yueill shines with national team
Bloomington native Jackson Yueill turned in an impressive showing with the United States Men’s National Team in a 6-0 rout of El Salvador at Inter Miami CF Stadium in the final friendly of 2020.
He played the full 90 minutes for Gregg Berhalter’s side, which featured many young MLS-based players.
Yueill assisted on Chris Mueller’s debut goal in the opening 20 minutes while playing a defensive midfield role in the heart of the lineup. The point was his first as a member of the USMNT.
Yueill has become a staple in the San Jose Earthquakes lineup drawing the club’s Youth Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2020 while playing a team-high 1,861 minutes this season.
Each USMNT player wore a Be the Change warmup on the front with a personalized message on the back. In place of a surname plate, Yueill and Quakes teammate JT Marcinkowski’s message: “Black Lives Matter”
