Every so often I read an online discussion regarding downtown Bloomington. The discussion is typically a debate about whether such a place exists.
For some, there is no question. It’s a fact. Bloomington has a downtown.
I know my opinion on the matter, but the last time I stumbled across such a discussion, I stopped to consider what defines a downtown.
A simple definition tells me a downtown is a main business district or central part of a city or town. A more elaborate definition tells me a downtown is a city’s commercial, cultural, historical, political and geographic heart. And it’s often synonymous with a central business district.
I think both paint a pretty good picture of a downtown.
The elaborate definition also notes that a downtown features a cluster of tall buildings, cultural institutions and the convergence of rail transit and bus lines. That seems about right.
Do you need every element of those definitions in order to establish a downtown? Of course not. But I realized that many, in not all, of the downtown districts I know are considered to be historic. That seems to be an important element to what we commonly think of as a downtown.
Downtown districts in the Midwest seem to date back far more than 50 years. The buildings were typically built side-by-side, with commercial space at street level and residential or office space above the storefront. Retail merchants and business services filled the storefronts of the downtown district, and it was not uncommon to find government entities intertwined with the downtown district.
I was born in Rensselaer, Indiana. It has been decades since I lived there, but I remember its downtown district had retail, dining and entertainment components. And Rensselaer, the county seat, has a majestic, ornate county courthouse in its downtown district that stands to this day.
For me, Rensselaer is a perfect picture of a downtown.
Other places I have lived also featured traditional downtowns of some similarity to Rensselaer. Many downtown districts have changed through the decades, but they originated and developed for a similar purpose.
As our major downtowns – Minneapolis and St. Paul – grew through the decades, they became regional hubs, trading the simple buildings of yesteryear for incredible skyscrapers. Other downtown districts, such as those in Excelsior, Hopkins and Stillwater, remained modest in scope, their buildings repurposed as the suburbs grew around them, beckoning residents to more modern, spacious malls and strip malls.
So why do we have such identifiable, historic downtown districts in Anoka, Shakopee, Northfield and Red Wing, among many other cities? In some cases, the downtowns we know today were established as a result of water. Some downtown districts emerged due to proximity to a lake, such as in Wayzata and Excelsior. Other times a downtown emerged due to a city’s proximity to a river, such as in Minneapolis and Hastings.
And clearly transportation had a major influence upon downtown districts that are not built near the shore of a lake or river. There’s no major waterway running through Hopkins, but once upon a time there was a rail line that bisected one end of its downtown district.
Downtown Osseo is rather modest, and has no river running through it, but I suspect it’s not a coincidence one end of the downtown district is a stone’s throw from an active rail line.
I do not recall ever hearing anyone speak of a downtown Edina, but I did find one reference to the 50th & France district being the city’s downtown. I can’t speak to how and why the district developed decades ago, but I did learn one important detail that suggests to me why it exists: It was on a streetcar line.
Many small-town downtown districts are sad reminders of yesteryear. Mobility and proximity to bigger cities have left plenty of modest downtown districts half empty, reminders of a simpler time in our nation’s history. I’ve seen many such examples on road trips through outstate Minnesota and beyond.
But Bloomington has no such district, flourishing or floundering, that is reminiscent of Hopkins or Stillwater. So where is this downtown Bloomington, if such a place exists?
That’s a discussion for next week.
