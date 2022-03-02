I don’t know why I do, but I remember that awkward moment as a youngster when I was introduced to the concept of sales tax.
With a dollar to spend, and the independence to do so at a long gone downtown variety store from my youth in Small Town, Indiana, I perused the candy and other trinkets designed to separate me from that single dollar bill.
A buck went a long way in my world. I could buy a comic book or two, as well as candy, and have a few pennies to spare. No longer relegated to simple, single-digit addition, I knew enough to add up nickels and dimes on that fateful day. I collected $1 worth of items and went to pay for my selections.
And much to my surprise, I was four or five cents short.
I don’t remember how the matter was resolved at the cash register, but I didn’t question how the total was derived. I told my mother about my confusion when I got home, and that’s when I was introduced to the world of sales tax.
These days I rarely think twice about sales tax. And when I pay it, I don’t know how much I’m paying, or to what entity. I’ve typically assumed it all goes to the state, although I am aware that cities have had their own add-ons to the sales tax.
With Bloomington pursuing a local option sales tax, I’ve given it far more thought in recent weeks. On the surface, the Bloomington plan makes a lot of sense to me. Add on a nickel in sales to every $10 spent, or 50 cents to every $100, and suddenly the city could raise a lot of revenue with relatively little pain to the consumers in Bloomington. The local sales tax can only be enacted in support of city projects that provide a regional benefit, and Bloomington City Council members seemed keen to the idea of using the sales tax option to finance improvements to city facilities that indeed serve people beyond the city’s borders.
I knew there would be some objections to the plan for one reason or another, and one of them we heard during a January council meeting is that the city’s spending is out of control, and that the city needs to curtail its spending in a variety of ways. There will always be taxpayers who raise the argument, but criticizing how the city spends its money is irrelevant to how the city will finance improvements to city facilities that are generally accepted as necessary components of life in Bloomington.
One proposed project, a comprehensive overhaul of the Bloomington Ice Garden, is estimated at $32 million. There are probably a few bells and whistles that could be left off the renovation of the multi-arena facility, but much of what is planned for the indoor rinks is a necessity for its continued operations.
The city contends the local sales tax would cost an average homeowner about one-third of what it would cost annually to assess project costs through the city’s property tax levy, as much of the estimated $11 million the city is projected to capture annually by a 0.5% local tax would come from non-residents.
That sounds like a winning proposition for Bloomington taxpayers, albeit perhaps unfriendly to the city’s neighbors and visitors. But it’s not a new phenomenon. Plenty of cities are collecting a local tax already. However out of whack the city’s priorities are, unless the solution is to shut down the Ice Garden or close the city’s Dwan Golf Course permanently, it’s hard to argue with spreading the cost beyond the city’s tax base in some fashion when non-residents are enjoying the benefits of the city’s amenities.
I did wonder if there was another solution. My first instinct was that the city should pass the improvement costs on to those directly benefiting from the city’s hockey rinks or golf course. It makes sense, although I’m skeptical that the city would raise $32 million in my lifetime through an effort to raise rink rental rates to offset the improvement costs.
In a city where we already pay an extra nickel in sales tax for every $10 in qualifying expenditures to benefit public transit in the county, we’re still paying three cents on every $20 throughout the county to help finance a baseball stadium in Minneapolis.
There were objections to the idea of funding a new outdoor stadium for the Minnesota Twins at taxpayer expense, and I’ve never been a big fan of helping fund giant playgrounds for professional athletes, despite all the economic benefits professional sports provide to our state. I remember claims that some county residents were going to shop outside of Hennepin County in protest.
It sounds noble, but I’m skeptical that boycotting Hennepin County sales taxes is a common occurrence in 2022. And it’s certainly not practical in most instances.
For Bloomington, any such effort to save nickels and dimes likely wouldn’t make fiscal sense, either.
Even when it comes to purchasing a new car at $30,000, a local sales tax adds $150 to the final cost. On principle it might make sense to buy that new car outside of Bloomington, but when that added sales tax is figured into the final cost of comparable vehicles across the metro, it may not have an impact on the buyer’s final decision, assuming comparison shopping is a priority of the consumer.
There’s certainly room for doubt about how much a local sales tax will generate as the economy muddles through its recovery and retailers far and wide are increasingly eager to deliver to our door. Annual sales tax revenue may fall short of $11 million in the first 12 months, if the local tax is implemented, but our nation has a short memory. There will be plenty of travel and leisure spending to come, assuming we don’t live with recurring pandemic surges for the rest of our lives.
Bloomington may have to refine a few of the finer points of its improvement projects if the tax revenue falls short of projections, but tapping into a revenue stream that captures outside nickels seems to be a far wiser choice than opening the property tax spigot wider.
Ultimately it will be up to voters to decide if a local sales tax makes sense. If voters decide it doesn’t, I’ll be eager to hear what the preferred solutions are, and why.
