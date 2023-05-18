The Aurora University senior lacrosse player and Kennedy alum helped Aurora reach the NCAA Division III Tournament where the team fell to Illinois Wesleyan University 19-10 on May 10. Trenary scored 21 goals on 68 shots to go with nine assists this season. He grabbed 24 ground balls and caused four turnovers for the 15-5 Spartans. Aurora won the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship in a 22-4 win over Illinois Tech on May 6 to go along with an 8-0 record to win the NACC regular season title and earned its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018.
Seth Feider
The Bloomington native and 2021 BASSMASTER Angler of the Year picked up his 21st top-10 in 105 career tournaments by finishing 10th at the 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite May 11-14 at Lay Lake, Shelby County, Alabama. Fieder caught 19 fish weighing 46 pounds, 5 ounces. He sits 40th in the Angler of the Year standings with 303 points after adding 95 points from the season-best result at the Lay Lake tournament in six tournaments this season.
Logan Olson
The Holy Angels 2022 grad from Farmington is pitching for the University of Oregon baseball this spring. Olson has pitched 5 1/3 innings over six appearances. He allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits with nine walks. He struck out five batters. He also surrendered just one hit in relief during a 9-6 loss to Arizona State on April 30. Olson was part of a 13-0 combined shutout of San Diego on March 4. He struck out one batter and allowed one hit in one inning of work.
Joe Longo
The Michigan sophomore outfielder and 2021 Holy Angels grad is hitting .280 this spring with the Wolverines, starting 29 times and playing in 39 games. He had five home runs and three doubles while driving in 18 runs and scoring 14 times. He had a hit against Northwestern in a 12-5 win on May 12 and drew a walk in his lone trip to the plate in a 15-5 win on May 14 over Northwestern.
Jonah Smallfield
The Hamline fifth-year pitcher and Kennedy grad pitched 36.1 innings this spring allowing 41 hits with 21 strikeouts. He had a season-high six strikeouts over six innings in a 5-4 loss against Carthage in Tucson, Arizona on March 15.
