Andy Trenary

The Aurora University senior lacrosse player and Kennedy alum helped Aurora reach the NCAA Division III Tournament where the team fell to Illinois Wesleyan University 19-10 on May 10. Trenary scored 21 goals on 68 shots to go with nine assists this season. He grabbed 24 ground balls and caused four turnovers for the 15-5 Spartans. Aurora won the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship in a 22-4 win over Illinois Tech on May 6 to go along with an 8-0 record to win the NACC regular season title and earned its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018. 

