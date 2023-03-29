Several Richfield and Bloomington high school graduates go on to find success at the collegiate and professional levels of their respective sport this winter in the midst of the championship season for winter sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling.
Gustavus Adolphus won its first NCAA National Championship in women’s hockey and brought the MIAC its first national title since 2016 with the help of local athletes.
• Lily Mortenson, a Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2022 graduate and Champlin native, was an integral part of helping Gustavus hockey win the school’s first NCAA Division III national championship scoring the winning goal in the team’s 3-2 semifinal win over Plattsburgh State then assisting on the game-winner in the second overtime in the championship win over Amherst 2-1. Mortenson, the niece of former Minnesota Wild coach Todd Richards, scored 13 times this season.
• Bay College’s Lamar Grayson (Richfield) was named to the MCCAA Northern Conference First Team All-Conference and All-Region and All-MCCAA in his second season with the Norse in Escanaba, Michigan. Grayson led the Norse in scoring averaging 16.4 points on 48.5 percent shooting. He also had 2.1 assists per game and 37 steals during the season. He was named MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week twice while helping the Norse to a program-record 26 wins. The Norse lost to No. 3 Henry Ford College in the MCCAA Championship before losing to Mott Community College to end the season at the Great Lakes District Tournament.
• Minnesota Duluth senior Isaiah Watts, a 2019 Jefferson grad, was part of the Bulldogs run to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana. UMD (26-10) won the Central Region before being reseeded sixth for the Elite Eight, which pinned them against Black Hills State for the March 21 quarterfinal. Black Hills won 86-68 to end UMD’s season. The wins was the most since the 1989-90 season as they won a program-record 27 games the next season. Watts played three total minutes over the final three games making his only shot, a 3-pointer during an 88-68 win on Feb. 21 over Mankato. In 45 games over the last four seasons, Watts had 42 points with 19 rebounds, six steals and four assists during his time as a Bulldog. He saw career highs in minutes (45) and field goals (7-for-21) this season. He joined a Minnesota-centric roster including junior Austin Andrews (Eden Prairie), Joshua Strong (Champlin Park), Joshua Brown (Park Center), Zach Lea (Chaska), Jack Middleton (Edina), Caleb Siwek (Rosemount), Mattie Thompson (Duluth East), Nick Katona (Shakopee), Charlie Katona (Shakopee), Karon Abdullah (Patrick Henry), Noah Paulson (Duluth East) and Lincoln Meister (Rochester John Marshall).
• Jonathan Clarke recently completed his freshman Nordic ski season at Northern Michigan where the 2022 Jefferson grad finished 15th in the Central Collegiate Ski Association CFIS final standings. He was seventh in the 20-kilometer classic mass start at the regional championships in Ishpeming, Michigan back on Feb. 27. He earned All-Region Second Team for the performance.
• Hannah Hintermeister, a junior swimmer at the University of San Diego and 2019 Richfield grad, wrapped up her swim season at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in St. George, Utah on Feb. 23. She swam four season-best times coming in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.42), 400 IM (4:35.31), 100 breaststroke (fourth place, 1:07.10) and 200 breaststroke (2:26.67). The Toreros placed eighth out of 10 teams as the team posted 15 lifetime best times and 23 season-best times.
She placed second in the 400 IM (4:39.68) at the three-team WCC Cup event at Pepperdine in Malibu, California on Jan. 21.
