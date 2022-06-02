The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that 850 student-athletes earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the spring season including 520 to the All-Academic Team of Excellence (3.60 cumulative GPA or higher) and 330 All-Academic Team members (3.20-3.59 GPA).
Included were Jacey Defries, Concordia-St. Paul sophomore (Jefferson) and Samantha Sunnarborg, Minnesota State Mankato sophomore (Jefferson).
• Sunnarborg earned NSIC All-Conference honors for her second-place finish in the Javelin Throw going 143 feet, 8 inches at the outdoor conference championships May 12-14 in South Dakota. She scored eight points for the eventual NSIC Champion Mavericks. Sunnarborg was fourth in the Heptathalon scoring 4,634 points. Her best event was the javelin with a throw of 146-8 while finishing second in the shot put going 36-1 1/4.
• Defries had 30 hits in 131 at bats as a catcher across 48 games. She drove in 15 runs, scored 13 runs, hit five doubles, hit two home runs and drew nine walks.
• St. Olaf senior and Bloomington native Logan Day was named to the MIAC Outdoor Track and Field All-Sportmanship team.
• St. Olaf sophomore and Jefferson grad Lucas Kramarczuk was second in the 110-meter hurdles finals in 14.49 seconds, at the MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Winona May 13-14. His time beat the facility record of 14.55. He was fifth in the triple jump at 13.55 meters and seventh in the long jump going 6.60 meters.
• St. Olaf freshman and Kennedy grad Isaiah Subah was fourth in the long jump going 6.81 meters at the MIAC Championships and 15th in the triple jump at 12.08. He also ran the opening leg of the second-place 4x100 relay which turned in a time of 42.31 seconds.
• Saint Benedict senior outfielder and Jefferson High grad Lizzy Walker was named to the MIAC All-Conference softball team. She hit .375 in 13 games, driving in 13 runs, five doubles and two home runs. She was named MIAC Softball Player of the Week for April 25 after helping the Bennies go 4-2. Walker went 2-for-2 with a double and home run in Game 1 against Macalester on April 19. She followed that up with a grand slam in the second game. She added a pair of two-hit games including three doubles in an April 21 split with St. Olaf. She finished the week with three hits and an RBI in seven at-bats in a split with Hamline on April 24. She totaled 10 hits, 20 total bases, six extra-base hits, nine RBIs, six runs scored and stole three bases.
