Jefferson youth hockey player Mason Cohen has won the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Essay Contest.
Cohen, a 10-year-old Squirt A player, responded to the essay prompt of “My favorite memory or experience in hockey was...”.
Jefferson youth hockey player Mason Cohen has won the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Essay Contest.
Cohen, a 10-year-old Squirt A player, responded to the essay prompt of “My favorite memory or experience in hockey was...”.
Cohen reflected on his experience following brain surgery in July, 2019 when he was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation. He was told at the time he would never play hockey or contact sports again.
Daily visits from friends and family during a two-week stay at Children’s solidified his connections with friends and teammates. The Jaguar varsity boys team surprised Cohen with an impromptu pizza party to celebrate his homecoming, complete with an autographed team stick.
“My mom cried and still talks about it... how kind and thoughtful that team was and how it has made us appreciate the hockey community that much more,” he wrote. “I’m back on the ice now playing Squirt A hockey. I proved the surgeon wrong. Go Jags!”
Cohen’s winning entry was revealed during Bally Sports North’s Hockey Day broadcast on Saturday.
Minnesota Hockey Executive Director Glen Andresen explained many entries included an aspect of the varsity program making an impact in a young hockey player’s life. “It shows how special those high school players are that serve as role models in their communities and how [Buffalo’s] Casey Middlestadt often talks about players he looked up to growing up in Eden Prairie.”
For winning the essay, Cohen will receive a dream day with the Minnesota Wild including a morning skate.
His team goes on the ice afterward and he will have a suite at the game that evening.
Look for more about Cohen and his essay in future editions of the Sun Current.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.