Jefferson youth hockey player Mason Cohen has won the 2023 Minnesota Hockey Essay Contest. 

Cohen, a 10-year-old Squirt A player, responded to the essay prompt of “My favorite memory or experience in hockey was...”. 

Essay Contest Winner

Bloomington fifth grader Mason Cohen was named the Minnesota Hockey Essay Contest winner during Bally's Sports North's Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast on Saturday.

