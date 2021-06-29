After winning the Midwest Division playoff title and advancing to the Robertson Cup, Richfield-based Minnesota Magicians will have a different coaching staff in place for the 2021-22 season after the departure of head coach Stu Bickel after one season and assistant coach and general manager Gaven Bickford after four seasons.
Former Magicians assistant coach Nick Bydal will take over head coaching duties. He took part in the pre-draft camp at Richfield Ice Arena June 25-27.
Bydal was an assistant coach for the Magicians from 2014-16 and has held a similar role with St. Thomas for the last five years (2017-21). His first head coaching opportunity came between the Magicians and Tommies with College Station of the NA3HL.
Bydal graduated from UW-Stevens Point, where he played hockey before two seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League. He is an NAHL alum, having played for the Bismark Bobcats.
In a press release from the team, Bydal said he was excited to be back in junior hockey adding, “We are in a great spot and I look forward to continuing with that success.”
The Magicians finished 24-21-3 and had a record 16 NCAA commitments during an intense 2020-21 campaign, which saw a lot of adjustments and modifications due to the pandemic.
Bickel is joining the University of St. Thomas men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach as the Tommies make the leap to Division 1.
Magicians owner Ron Beran said in a press release: “We are always excited when players move onto NCAA hockey and today, we are very proud and excited that our head coach is continuing to pursue his dreams. What Stu and the rest of the staff were able to accomplish this season speaks a lot about his leadership and we are excited to follow his career as he moves up the coaching ranks.”
Another familiar face around Richfield Ice Arena is heading to the USHL.
After four seasons with the Magicians, assistant coach and general manager Gaven Bickford joins the Madison (Wisconsin) Capitols as an assistant coach and director of scouting.
In a press release, Bickford thanked the organization, “for all that they have done for me and wish them nothing but the best in the future.”
Magicians owner Joe Pankratz said that the organization moves players onto the next level, USHL or NCAA for example.
“It is exciting that we are now able to announce that our assistant coach and GM is getting the same opportunity to pursue his dream,” Pankratz said.
“Gaven has been with us for four years and developed a countless number of players. Gaven’s continued drive and work ethic have paved the way for this opportunity with Madison.”
Bickford and Bickel helped the squad to the Midwest Division title came to an end during the Robertson Cup semifinals June 17-19. Eventual Cup champion Shreveport (Louisiana) Mudbugs beat the Magicians 2-0, then topped Aberdeen (South Dakota) Wings in the championship game Tuesday, June 22 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
