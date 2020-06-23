Softball club families donate carloads of baby necessities to Midtown YWCA
Bloomington-based Clutch Hitters softball club quickly organized a diaper, wipes and formula drive which was then distributed by the Midtown YWCA in Minneapolis last week.
More than 100 players and families from the club contributed to the effort which began after restarting in-person practices on June 7, according to coach John Barta.
“We put the note out that we were collecting items and I’ve learned more about diapers than I wanted to know,” he joked, learning the need for the larger sizes was critical. “People were very impressed when we brought it all down to the YWCA.”
The Midtown YWCA location has served as a distribution hub for donations with collections coming in on Tuesday and Friday for distribution on Wednesday and Saturday.
Clutch Hitters left its indoor facility off 94th Street in late 2019 as the club was unable to take part in the traditional toy drive around Christmas.
During the winter, Clutch Hitters found indoor space in the surrounding communities while still operating the outdoor batting cages at Dred Scott with players primarily from Bloomington, in addition to neighboring cities.
The club adhered to the guidelines put out by the Minnesota Department of Health concerning returning to play including no scrimmages or games including out-of-state tournaments. “We started with pods of 10 and now we have pods of 25 for practice with all of the necessary sanitation, gloves on both hands and masks are recommended,” Hanson said. “We’re trying to follow the rules.”
He estimates fewer than 25 percent of clubs are sticking to the guidelines set out by the state to keep everyone safe and lessen the spread of COVID-19.
As for the outdoor batting cage at Dred Scott, Hanson said they are seeing about a third-less business over last year. He emailed the governor’s office to explain his plan to reopen safely after the City of Bloomington wouldn’t OK his plan to reopen. “I was respectful, they took a look at the plan and got back to me quickly,” Hanson said as he anticipates business at the cages to pickup.
Clutch Hitter’s summer schedule is canceled with the fall season in limbo. “There were a lot of teams that jumped the gun to get to tournaments in Kansas City, Iowa, then Tennessee and Florida, and now I don’t know if I want our teams playing them,” Hanson said.
As for balancing practice versus games, Hanson sees the added skill development time as a tremendous benefit.
“I don’t see playing more games as an unfair advantage,” Hanson said as they returned tournament fees to families. “I’d think the added practice is helping them gain skills to get a leg-up over those who played more games.”
In addition to his Clutch Hitters responsibilities, Hanson was an assistant coach at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Gusties played eight games into the 2020 schedule before everything was canceled. The team began practice on Jan. 10 to prepare for a preseason trip to South Africa.
