Kennedy, Richfield and Holy Angels hope to make noise in Section 6AAA
Kennedy (6-18) wrapped up its final season in the Metro West Conference with a 3-15 record, tying New Prague for eighth place after an 87-54 loss to Orono in Bloomington March 3.
Orono’s Sebastian Loder made seven 3-pointers to post a game-high 29 points, while Kennedy used 15 points from senior Dalton Smazal, 11 points from Le’Anthony Wright-Ponder and 10 points from Ramone Walker.
Kennedy came into the Orono game off a 56-47 loss at New Prague March 1, which came on the heels of a 69-62 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 24.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak going back to a dominant 52-35 win over New Prague Jan. 27.
Kennedy jumped out to a 31-21 halftime lead and stayed ahead to the end thanks to 19 points from Smazal and 11 points each from Walker and Tajon Pearson. The Red Knights used 16 points from Bemidji-bound Daniel Ijadimbola and 15 points each from Ryan Warren and Jalen Wilson.
The two teams met on March 9 in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals at Orono High School, after this edition went to press.
Kennedy came into the win off back-to-back one-point home losses, including a 51-50 final against Chaska Feb. 18, followed by a 58-57 loss to Jefferson on Feb. 22. Add in a 52-50 home loss to Two Rivers on Valentine’s Day and instead of six wins, Kennedy’s nine wins would be middle-of-the-pack in the Metro West.
Against Jefferson, Chris Martin led the team with 14 points, followed by 12 points from Marques Monroe and 11 points from Smazal.
Kennedy led Chaska 31-26 at the break as the Hawks used 29 points from Brady Nicholson to lead the way. Kennedy used 12 points from Martin to go with nine points from Monroe and six points each from Walker, Wright-Ponder and Smazal.
Richfield, Holy Angels
Richfield (7-5, 17-7) wrapped up the regular season, winning 4-of-6 games, including an 84-74 win against St. Paul Como Park March 3.
A common theme from the last four wins for the Spartans was the offense scoring at least 84 points.
The reigning Tri-Metro Conference champions posted a 7-5 conference record to place third, trailing new champion Columbia Heights which was 11-0 and DeLaSalle at 10-1.
Jaden Wollmuth found his shot inside to score a game-high 24 points, while Bryce Joerger finished with 19 points and Jaedyn Patterson added 12 points. Como countered with four players in double-digits led by Donnell Gibson with 18 points, Mason Aarness and Donavan Clinton with 16 points each.
Richfield came up on the short end of a 73-71 loss at St. Paul Johnson March 1, despite 18 points from Wollmuth, 16 points from Patterson, 14 points from Tyler Jake and 11 points from CJ Armstrong.
Senior guard Mitchell January didn’t score in the final two games after scoring 24 points in an 84-76 win at Twin Cities Academy and 21 points in an 87-76 win over St. Thomas Academy Feb. 25 and 23, respectively.
Holy Angels (5-7, 10-16) shared fourth place in the Tri-Metro with Fridley as the top five teams in the conference who won at least 10 regular-season games.
The Stars snapped a three-game losing streak with a 64-48 win over Class A Maranatha in the regular-season finale in Richfield March 3. Senior Rob Issa led the way with 21 points and 10 points from senior Emmett Johnson.
The losses included an 84-79 loss to Esko Feb. 26, 52-46 loss at Blake Feb. 23 and a 76-71 loss to Columbia Heights Feb. 18.
Esko used 30 points from Mason Perich to stay ahead of the Stars, who won the second half 45-39 after the Eskimos led 45-34 at the half. Holy Angels’ AJ Boarman scored 25 points and Issa had 21 points. Johnson and Jaylen Boehm-Peterson added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Johnson led the Stars against Columbia Heights with 16 points, while Boehm-Peterson added 14 points and Scroggins finished with 11 points. Against Blake, Issa and Johnson accounted for 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Issa scored 28 points in a wild 93-65 win over Brooklyn Center Feb. 14, thanks to a 50-29 second half by the Stars to pull away in the Tri-Metro contest. Quyavant Douglas led the Centaurs with 24 points.
Pairings
Section 6AAA began March 9 with better seeds hosting games at 7 p.m.:
No. 8 Kennedy at No. 1 Orono
No. 5 Richfield at No. 4 Hutchinson
No. 7 Delano at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s
No. 6 Holy Angels at No. 3 Mound Westonka
Semifinals March 12
Finals March 17
