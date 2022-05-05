In the war on aquatic invasive species, Bloomington’s Bush Lake has been one of the early battlegrounds, employing new technology that may soon be standard at boat launches nationwide and beyond.
The city’s West Bush Lake Boat Launch hosted an April 27 presentation highlighting partnerships between Hennepin County and agencies maintaining many of the 50 truck-and-trailer boat ramps available for accessing lakes or rivers in the county.
The showpiece of the presentation was the Bush Lake CD3 station, a waterless system installed near the boat ramp to assist with cleaning, draining, drying and disposing of water and vegetation from the lake that could spread invasive species to other Minnesota lakes by way of the boats and trailers using the boat ramp.
Cities, park districts, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service have oversight for all but two of the 50 public boat launches in Hennepin County, necessitating partnerships between the county and cities like Bloomington to help prevent the spread of invasive species, according to Tony Brough, the invasive species coordinator for the county’s environment and energy division.
The county receives state funding for invasive species education and prevention, and passes that on through partnership grants awarded each year. Bloomington was among the early partners in the installation of a CD3 station at Bush Lake, Brough noted.
The CD3 station installed at Bush Lake is akin to a self-service vacuum at a car wash, but doubles as a billboard promoting invasive species prevention practices, according to Mark Apfelbacher, the chief operations officer for CD3 General Benefit Corporation, the manufacturer of the technology.
CD3 stations vary by size, depending upon where they will be placed, including small, portable stations. The Bush Lake station is near the boat ramp, with a designated space for trucks to pull up and park. The waterless cleaning station includes an air hose to blow grit, debris, dirt or plants out from under a boat, or to help dry out the drain line of a live well, Apfelbacher said.
There’s also a marine-grade scrub brush to clean grit off tires or the side of the boat, a plug wrench to remove the boat plug and a grabbing tool to help remove vegetation in hard-to-reach spots under the boat, Apfelbacher explained. A wet/dry vacuum hose is available for collecting standing water and vegetation from inside a boat, he added.
The tools are attached to the station, which provides illumination when needed above and below the boat at the push of a button. The stations are designed to make it efficient and easy to clean and drain water from a boat, an important design element for many boat owners. Most boat owners in America are 55 or older, Apfelbacher noted.
And more than half of the 850,000 registered watercraft in Minnesota will navigate more than one lake, he said. “So this is why we need to have the tools to stop the spread of invasive species,” he explained.
Bloomington’s station is connected by an underground power line, and is cloud-connected. Software in the system tracks how frequently the tools within it are used. With more than 15 systems in use across the county as of September 2021, collectively they had been used more than 100,000 times, according to Brough.
The Bloomington station costs approximately $1,500 to maintain annually, Apfelbacher said. The software accounts for about $1,000 of that cost, and occasional replacement of the tools and emptying of the wet/dry vacuum tank approximately three times per year contribute to the additional $500 per year, he noted.
The stations are manufactured in Minnesota and can be found in 26 counties, as well as 21 other states across the country and two Canadian provinces, Apfelbacher said.
The stations are designed to double as informational billboards that provide a simple reminder of the steps necessary for cleaning a boat after removing it from a lake, according to Brough.
The state has minimal guidelines for its invasive species funding, and there was an interest from governmental agencies and environmental organizations in both educational outreach and shoreline resources aimed at preventing the spread of invasive species, Brough said. The CD3 stations provide both, as they have tools to help clean a boat and provide a visual reminder through cues on the stations to clean boats whenever they’re removed from a lake or river, he explained.
Bush Lake has invasive species, but Brough is less concerned with what is or isn’t in the lake, and more concerned with preventing the spreading of invasive species to or from Bush Lake. Cleaning boats is a long-term strategy that he envisions being as second nature as recycling aluminum cans has become for generations that have grown up with the practice, he explained.
Beyond the tools at boat launches, the county has a variety of educational efforts aimed at preventing the spread of invasive species in other manners. Lakeshore property owners, for example, need to take precautions as well. Their boat may only navigate the lake they live on, but the purchase of a used dock from another lake is among other ways invasive species can be introduced to a lake, Brough said.
Among the county’s prevention tools is its lake pledge website and app, with information about actions lake users and homeowners can take to help protect their aquatic playground, he noted.
Information about the lake pledge program is available online at lakepledge.com. Information about CD3 stations and demonstration videos are available online at cd3systems.com.
