Former police liaison officer continues coaching into retirement
Even though fewer Richfield and Holy Angels students came out for the fall clay target league season than in recent years, coach Bob Brozel is excited about the future of the program he helped create going back to 2013.
Typically, the spring season draws more participants with fewer schedule conflicts like other sports and activities, schoolwork or jobs.
The pandemic made an impact on the program but Brozel shares that the sport fits well with the current public health directives.
“Clay target works perfectly to social distance, we brought plenty of hand sanitizer, did thermometer temp checks before each practice and I had three COVID-19 officers on the team go through a screening process before each time we met up,” Brozel said.
Of the 19 students in the program this fall, 11 boys and three girls earned top 25 (boys) or top 20 (girls) status among Class 1A, Conference 7 when it came to scoring (hitting targets).
The team won the conference title with 4,606 points across the five weeks of competition including a season-high 981.1 from the final week. Sauk Center was second with 3,702 points, posting a top score of 809 on Week 2.
The RHS/AHA squad found a lot of success across all three disciplines starting with trap and continuing with skeet with the addition of sporting clays to the fall lineup.
Each team is grouped with another of similar size to form a conference. Geography has nothing to do with conferences as everyone shoots at their respective club and scores are shared with the other teams.
A majority of the RHS/AHA teammates compete in other sports, which made scheduling difficult. In the end, Brozel appreciated the dedication to the team.
Keelie Plessner was one of those multi-sport students as she is one of five captains for the Alpine ski team this winter.
“She’s a great athlete who consistently kept improving all fall,” Brozel said. “She had to work at it but with her work ethic, good things will come.
“What was most impressive is how much fun she is having – big smiles all the time and appreciative of the coaches she is.”
She asked the coach for extra time on the range to improve her shooting.
Ian Peck earned the top spot for the boys while Plessner was first for the girls.
Peck led a sweep of the top-four places followed by Adam Fink, Finn Larson and Gavin Wagner. Larson and Wagner tied in the standings. The rest of the team: 6. Drake Hoefer, 12. Nick Jaeger, 15. Hunter Bemis, 18. Andrew Stark, 19. Noah Johnson, 22. Joshua Kukowski and 23. Robert Hall.
Plessner was followed by Piper Larson in third place and Brooke Wisdom in seventh place.
RHS/AHA competed in Conference 2 for skeet with Hoefner earning 10th place while in sporting clays they competed in Conference 1 where Fink was fourth.
Plessner was first in the conference for skeet and fifth in the conference for sporting clays.
Background
The Richfield/Holy Angels cooperative was created as Brozel served as the police liaison at both schools through the Richfield Police Department before retiring in 2016.
Doug Forsman worked with Bozel at the police department and continues to be his assistant coach while several parents have helped out over the years.
“I really credit our success to the parents and student-athletes for always following what is expected of them,” Bozel said.
His experience with coaching goes decades back to the last 1970s when he was the cross country coach at Kennedy and assistant track coach focused on the distance runners.
Living in Apple Valley, Brozel coached his children in traveling baseball and basketball, even umpiring for baseball leagues through Eastview and Lakeville North.
Brozel also coaches the clay target team at Eastview where his daughter attended.
Early success
The first clay target (trap) cooperative team competed in the spring of 2014, finishing sixth out of nine teams in Class 1A, Conference 8. The spring was the first year teams qualified for the MSHSL-sanctioned clay target tournament in Prior Lake based on success at the clay target league state tournament in Alexandria just before. RHS/AHA qualified for the state tournament in Prior Lake, finishing midpack on a rainy June day as one teammate had a malfunction with his shotgun.
“That was our first team to go to state so that was quite the accomplishment,” Brozel said, as the opportunity served as a primer for success to come.
The fall 2014 team won the Class 1A, Conference 4 title followed by a runner-up finish in Class 2A, Conference 2 during the 2015 spring season. The team dipped to third place in the fall of 2015 competing in Class 1A, Conference 7 but rebounded in the spring of 2016 to win Class 2A, Conference 5 with Chinese exchange student Victor Zheng leading the way.
The success carried over to the fall season where they won the Class 1A, Conference 9 title.
With the largest team in program history (40), the spring of 2017 saw the RHS/AHA team win the Class 4A, Conference 4 title followed by a second-place finish with 30 kids in the fall season in Class 1A Conference 12.
With 36 kids back for the spring of 2018, RHS/AHA won the Class 4A, Conference 1 title and once again dipped to second place in the fall with 29 students in Class 1A Conference 12 and the fall of 2019 the team placed third in Class 1A, Conference 4 with 30 students.
Last spring, the team remained in Class 1A, Conference 4 and made up for lost time shooting the entire five-week season in eight days on the calendar. Since two of those days fell on Monday, neither club the team shoots at is open, leaving just six days to complete Week 1-5 events. “I was there open to close helping them all out with a few other dads,” Bozel said, culminating in a second place finish in Class 1A, Conference 4 with 20 students.
The program added skeet to the mix for the spring 2018 season as they had more than five kids participate. The team placed fourth in Class 1A, Conference 2 while the following fall placed sixth in Class 1A, Conference 3 with 13 students.
The team remains in Class 1A finishing fourth in the spring of 2019 before a runner-up finish in the fall of 2019 with 13 kids participating. Last spring the team placed fourth with just seven students taking part.
This fall was the first opportunity to compete in the sporting clays division where targets come from air or roll along the ground to simulate fowl during a real-life hunt.
Spring state
The fall season doesn’t include a state tournament like the spring season but rather serves as an opportunity for competitors hone their skills heading into the winter and spring seasons.
The Minnesota State High School League sponsors a state tournament each June at the Minnesota Gun Club in Prior Lake, which comes after what is known as the world’s largest shooting sport event, the 2021 trap shooting championship in Alexandria June 14-22. The event anticipates more than 8,300 students representing more than 330 high schools and serves as the qualifying team competition for the MSHSL state tournament set for June 25.
The team will reconvene for the winter league in January.
(Submitted photos)
Adam Fink was runner-up in (trap) scoring average in Conference 7 this fall trailing only teammate Ian Peck. The Richfield-Holy Angels team captured the conference team title.
Keelie Plessner is one of the premier clay target shooters in the state after leading the conference in scoring average in trap and skeet this fall. She also shot sporting clays as this was a new discipline for the team.
Ian Peck had the highest (trap) scoring average in Conference 7 this fall, helping the Richfield- Holy Angels team capture the conference title. During the five-week season, Richfield-Holy Angels scored 4,606 points followed by Sauk Centre (3,702) and Coon Rapids (3,433) in trap. In Conference 2 for skeet, Richfield-Holy Angels placed fourth with 477 points and second in sporting clays with 236.5.
