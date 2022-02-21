Bloomington senior Jon Clarke places was second after the classic portion of the state Nordic meet at Giant’s Ridge Feb. 16-17. He finished seventh in the pursuit in his third trip to state. Clarke was eighth in 2021 and 15th in 2020.
Third trip to state yields best finish for Jefferson senior
Giant’s Ridge was the center of the skiing world last week for the state high school Nordic and Alpine ski meets Feb. 17-18.
Bloomington’s Jon Clarke and Jackie Larsen took part in the Nordic meet while classmate Tom Robar took part in the Alpine meet.
Jefferson senior Jon Clarke was second after the classic portion of the pursuit format state meet in a time of 14 minutes, 41 seconds – less than 8 seconds behind eventual state champion Cooper Camp of Minneapolis Southwest.
Clarke was ahead of Edina’s Andrew Defor by just under 4 seconds and Eden Prairie’s Benon Brattebo was 5 seconds back, similar to the spot the foursome found themselves in at the Section 2 meet a week earlier.
The four also ski for the Loppet Nordic Racing team, adding to the competitiveness on the state’s top high school stage.
Clarke struggled with the freestyle portion of the race finishing with the 13th-best time of 14:42.42 to place seventh in the final pursuit order after placing eighth at the meet in 2021 and 15th in 2020.
Camp posted the best times in both events to take the state title in 28:25.7, 14 seconds ahead of Highland Park’s Davis Isom who was second. Defor finished third in 28:50.6 and Brattebo was sixth in 29:16.3.
Larsen placed 72nd in the pursuit in 40:03.1. She was 87th after the classic but a surge in the freestyle saw her improve by 15 spots in the final standings with the 52nd-best time of 19:07.29.
She was less than four minutes out of a top-20 finish as Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow used the top freestyle time of 16:45.55 to take the state pursuit title by nearly 20 seconds (33:40.7) ahead of Edina’s Maggie Wagner (34:00.9).
Alpine
Robar was one of eight skiers to not finish the first of two runs while another three skiers failed to finish the afternoon races. Edina had two of the top three boys finishes led by state champion Adam Berghult whose time of 1:12.25 was .31 ahead of runner-up West Lutheran’s Josh Nelson and 1.50 seconds clear of Edina teammate Will Utendorfer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.