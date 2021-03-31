Jefferson junior Jonathan Clarke made the most of a challenging situation to place eighth overall at the state Nordic ski meet at Giant’s Ridge March 14.
He covered the classic and freestyle 4k courses in 20 minutes, 44.6 seconds in what was anything but a typical state meet.
Course workers had to work hard to push enough snow to cover the trail in Biwabik, as the spring melt was on with the meet held a month later than normal.
As a result, the events were reduced by 1 kilometer, used combined classic and freestyle race times decided the overall placement and boys and girls raced on separate days.
Clarke was third after the classic race with a time of 10:43.4, less than 3 seconds behind Victor Sparks of Minneapolis Southwest and less than 5 seconds off the top time posted by eventual overall champion Rogers Anderson, a Robbinsdale Armstrong senior. Clarke posted a freestyle time of 10:01.2, which ranked 19th, 28 more seconds back of Anderson.
Clarke also skies for the Loppet Nordic Racing team based out of Theodore Wirth Park. He was 14th in the Under-18 division at the Super CXC Cup Freestyle 7.5k race in Duluth. One day earlier he was seventh out of 56 skiers in his division at the Super CXC Cup Classic 10k in 30:16.09.
Wirth will be the site for Junior Nationals next March after it was canceled in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.