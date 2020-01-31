A lot of traffic in and out of a Bloomington hotel room, stories that didn’t align and claims of ignorance were the undoing for five people who were all arrested in connection with suspected financial transaction card fraud.
The group was arrested at Homewood Suites, 2261 Killebrew Drive, after police officers responded to concerns of the hotel staff regarding the number of people entering and exiting two hotel rooms, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Police officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. Jan. 15 and learned that two rooms had been registered under one name. The initial transaction was suspicious, as the woman who booked the rooms wasn’t prepared to present her identification or a credit card at the time of booking, and had to retreat to her vehicle to get them, Bitney said.
The officers went to one of the rooms and stood outside before knocking. There was no answer after their first knock, but they could hear movement inside the room, as well as a television. After several knocks a 22-year-old North Lauderdale, Florida, woman answered. The officers asked for the woman who had rented the rooms, and the North Lauderdale woman said she had no idea who the person was, Bitney explained.
The officers then asked her why she was staying at the hotel. She claimed she was going to a funeral for a family member who died in a car accident in New York and said she was flying out to Florida the following morning. Another officer spoke with a 21-year-old Dania Beach, Florida, man in the room, asking him about his itinerary. He told a different story, making no mention of a funeral and noting that they drove to Minnesota from Florida, according to Bitney.
It turned out that a third person was in the hotel room, as the officers heard noises coming from the bathroom. They found a 34-year-old Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, man hiding in the bathtub. A check of their identities showed that they all had out-of-state warrants, with the Ft. Lauderdale man having several warrants related to theft and burglary. None of them claimed any knowledge of the person who rented the room. As a result, two of the three were arrested initially, as they were subject to extradition for their warrants, Bitney explained.
The 21-year-old man was detained while officers attempted to contact the occupants of the second room that had been rented. There was no answer when officers knocked on the door. Given the two arrests and the claim of the 21-year-old man that he didn’t know the woman who rented the room, either, the hotel’s management asked the officers to evict any remaining occupants of the rooms. Using a key and a tool to open the security latch inside the door, the officers entered the second room when further knocks went unanswered. Inside, the officers found a 30-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 36-year-old Warroad woman.
The Warroad woman was the person whose name the rooms were registered under. She appeared to be impaired, claimed to have no idea who the occupants of the other room were and was unable to explain why she was staying at the hotel, according to Bitney.
During the discussion, the officers learned that at least some of the occupants were associated with a vehicle in the parking lot. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the officers turned up evidence of fraud, as there were credit cards and documents in the name of several people that weren’t the occupants of either room. A further search of the hotel rooms turned up credit cards in the Warroad woman’s room, as well, resulting in the remaining three occupants being arrested and all five suspects being booked in connection with suspected financial transaction card fraud, according to Bitney.
There was no immediate evidence to show that the cards had been used to perpetrate fraudulent transactions, he noted.
Frequent visitor
Another hotel reported a problem with a frequent visitor who may have broken into a storage closet during a previous visit.
A 30-year-old St. Paul man wound up being arrested on suspicion of identity theft and narcotics possession as a result.
A police officer patrolling the area near Comfort Inn, 1321 W. 78th St., was flagged down by a hotel employee, who reported that the suspect was in the building, and was a periodic visitor. When hotel employees have attempted to speak with the man in the past, he has run away, Bitney explained.
The police officer and hotel employee searched the building at approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 18 and found the suspect in a hallway. The officer asked the suspect why he was at the hotel, and he said that he was charging his cellphone and had a reservation at the hotel. He was unable, however, to produce any identification, Bitney noted.
The suspect’s story was suspicious, and he gave consent to a weapons search. The search turned up keys that the man claimed to have found. Attached to the keyring was a metal vile with a plastic bag inside of it, containing suspected methamphetamine. At that point the man was arrested, Bitney said.
The search then found drug paraphernalia and a credit card, debit card and Social Security card in another person’s name. The suspect claimed to have found those, too. But, the suspect also had several credit cards in other names, as well as three cellphones, resulting in his booking on suspicion of identity theft. It turned out that the suspect had a warrant for theft, and a second search of the suspect at the jail uncovered suspected cocaine, Bitney added.
Counterfeit bills
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man and a 21-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit currency, thanks primarily to lousy weather.
A patrol officer spotted the duo’s vehicle at approximately 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22 as it approached the intersection of 86th Street and East Old Shakopee Road. The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions, as it had been snowing, and slid through the intersection. The driver headed down Old Shakopee Road, attempting to turn onto 87th Street, and was again traveling too fast to navigate the turn at the intersection, according to Bitney.
At that point, the officer conducted a traffic stop. The 23-year-old man was driving and said that he did not have a driver’s license or any other identification. He claimed that he had just purchased the vehicle, but had no paperwork to prove it, or proof of insurance. The man provided a name and date of birth, but could not provide a Social Security number. The officer was unable to confirm the man’s identity, based upon the information provided.
When the man was asked to provide his name and date of birth again, he gave the same information, resulting in his arrest. He subsequently told the officer that his identification was in his shoe, which showed he had given false information initially. A check of his ID showed that he had five outstanding warrants, Bitney explained.
The 21-year-old passenger was free to leave but didn’t have a lot of immediate options, as the vehicle was going to be impounded. An inventory of the vehicle’s contents at the scene turned up two counterfeit $100 bills in the console. When questioned about the bills found in the vehicle, the passenger denied any knowledge of them, yet referenced the fact that there were two $100 bills, despite the officer not making a statement about what was found. The passenger was also arrested, and both suspects were booked on suspicion of possession of counterfeit currency, according to Bitney.
The driver was also booked for giving false information to a police officer, driving after revocations and the outstanding warrants.
Credit problems?
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man’s arrest on suspicion of theft included booking for identity theft as a result of the credit cards and other paperwork in his possession.
A police officer responded to a theft report at Mall of America’s Apple Store at approximately 4:45 p.m. Jan. 22. A security officer had detained the suspect, who was accused of leaving the store without paying for AirPods valued at $160, according to Bitney.
Following his arrest, a search of the suspect turned up several credit cards and credit applications in the names of other people, Bitney said.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
