Austin Chroup, Jeremiah Boyd, Nora D’Almeida and Olivia Opstad to represent program at state
Jefferson took part in the Section 2AAA meet at Waconia High School with prelims June 1 and finals June 3.
The Jaguar girls will have two entrants at the Class AAA state meet, which runs June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Senior sprinter Norah D’Almeida ran a personal-best 12.30 to win the 100-meter dash after going 12.49 in the prelims. She edged out Minnetonka freshman Zeal Kuku, who was runner-up in 12.32, and Waconia’s Jordan Grell, who was third with a 12.36.
Kuku edged D’Almeida in the 200 final, 12.38 to 12.49, while Grell was third in 12.56.
Jefferson junior Olivia Opstad was second in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 6 1/2 inches, while Eden Prairie senior Nia Holloway set a new PR to win the section title going 36-3.
Opstad was ninth in the discus, going 92-11, while teammate Samara Goltz was eighth with a throw of 96-10. Goltz and teammate Eleanor Erickson each threw 28-7 in the shot put to share 11th place.
Junior distance runner Megan Lee ran PRs in both of her individual races to qualify for state in the 3,200 and 1,600 races. She was third in the 3,200 in 10:50.69 and fourth in the 1,600 in 5:01.52.
Lee anchored the 4x400 relay which placed sixth with the team of Megan Schrooten, Gabrielle Denniston and Ava Langer.
Senior Paris Alvarez ran a season-best 17.16 to place eighth in the 100m hurdles final.
Sophomore jumper Giada Requejo reached a PR of 15-3 to place 12th in the long jump.
Senior Ally Amundson was third in the triple jump going 34-9 1/2, missing the state qualifying standard of 36-11.
Boys
Jefferson senior Jeremiah Boyd will join classmate Austin Chroup at the state meet after a successful performance at the section meet in Waconia.
Chroup ran the 100 dash final in a school-record time of 10.74 after he turned in a prelims time of 11.06 earlier in the day. It was his first sub-11 second time, beating Todd Murray’s 10.78 record set in 1988. Murray also holds the 200 dash record of 21.67, also set in 1988.
Chroup also hit a PR mark to place eighth in the long jump going 20-3 3/4 and was ninth in the discus going 129-1.
Boyd was looking for a return after competing in the 110 hurdles and pole vault at the 2021 state meet. He will have another shot at state after finishing second in the 110 hurdles final in 15.35 and cleared 11-4 to place sixth in the pole vault.
The Jaguars’ school record in the 110 hurdles of 14.74 is shared by Matt Muyres and Steve Walsh, hitting the time in 1990 and 2000, respectively.
Tom Larson holds the school pole vault record of 14-6 set in 1981, the same year he set the 300 hurdles record of 38.90.
Junior Adam Lueth ran a PR of 9:28.11 to place third in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 in 4:31.43 while senior Gabe Meier ran a PR in the 1,600 to place fourth in 4:23.93.
Junior Maxwell Clark was 12th in the long jump with a PR of 19-9 1/4 to go with an eighth-place finish in the 100 in a PR of 11.29. He was 20th in the 200 in 24.56.
Chroup and Clark also ran in the 4x100 relay which placed fourth in 44.60 with the team of Jackson Ocel, Chroup, Aedan Bertrand and Clark.
Boyd ran the third leg on the Jaguars 4x200 team which placed eighth in 1:40.01 with the team of Nathan Royer, Bertand, Boyd and Ismail Ali.
Jefferson’s 4x800 relay team of Zach Studdiford, Ian Klein, Owen Woods and Forrest Noeske placed fourth in 8:40.36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.