Five people were arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man who was killed by gunfire inside the Nordstrom store at Mall of America in Bloomington on Dec. 23.

Bloomington Police detectives, with assistance from the St. Louis Park, Edina and Minnetonka SWAT teams, arrested five people during the morning of Dec. 24, at Westwind Apartments in St. Louis Park, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson. The law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at approximately 8:40 a.m., less than 13 hours after the first indication shots were fired inside Nordstrom.

