Weight rooms and open gym time is gone in favor of court rental and daily track fees
Activity Centers at Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools no longer offer memberships to the general public.
Those looking to use the weight room or take advantage of open gym time will need to look elsewhere after Bloomington Public Schools decided to end the membership program for several reasons, according to Mike Larson, Building Reservations and Activity Centers Manager.
Two decades after being built, Larson says it didn’t make sound financial sense from a business standpoint to continue the program as program needs look different.
“The activity centers were not run in a fiscally sound way and we had to find ways to cut what we offer back,” Larson said as the track will reopen to the public once the cold-winter months hit for a daily fee.
The centers will both be open from 6-9 p.m. daily but morning hours (6-10 a.m.) will rotate daily (Example: Kennedy will open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Jefferson will open Tuesday and Thursday then switch the next week).
What will be offered is half-court rental in 30-minute increments for $10. Reservations are typically available Monday-Thursday.
“We opened it up for people or families to play anything they want,” Larson said, within reason of a hardwood court. “We have equipment for racquet sports or basketball, people bring in their lawn games or can throw a ball around. It is about the opportunity to get out and move around.”
It no longer made financial sense to operate the centers with a membership model.
The pandemic was one factor in the decision as is the changing needs of the community which have evolved since 1999.
“We economically couldn’t keep it going so we asked what are the core amenities you can’t get in Bloomington,” Larson said, pointing to a need for an indoor walking space during the winter. “We can’t compete for what you can get for $10 a month at a place like Planet Fitness and places like Lifetime Fitness or the YMCA come at a premium but offer better amenities.”
The idea was to offer residents something of a middle ground in fees and facilities.
In the end, Larson said they would’ve needed three times the number of memberships to make it viable.
“If we would’ve raised prices that would’ve driven away members,” he said. “Bloomington had a different feeling when the activity centers were built The idea was to bring people in when schools were not using them. Now as time has moved on, a large number of commercial fitness centers beat us on price, hours, and amenities.”
Ultimately, the decision to change operations stems from a larger question about the purpose of the school district to compete with private businesses.
“It comes down to the philosophical question of how we can move forward,” Larson said.
Deciding on court rentals was an easier move and Larson believes it will be a better option for families to utilize the court space. “Families would show up [to open gym] and there would already be a game going,” Larson said. “So we wanted to keep it affordable.”
Anyone under 15 using the court needs to be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Court rental
Several sports groups take advantage of the spacious courts throughout the year for practices, tournaments, or other functions.
Reservations through the pandemic were uneven according to Larson as more non-typical groups have utilized the space like groups of friends looking for a place to gather at a safe distance.
Basketball, volleyball, badminton leagues have resumed more typical scheduled play in addition to more groups renting the available auditorium space.
Add in groups like the Born Again Jocks, a basketball league made up of mostly Islamic players, East Indian cultural groups or a Twin Cities Gay Volleyball tournament, those renting space is a diverse group.
“We really like getting all different kinds of folks into the space and my purpose is to get all of the buildings used after school is out because after 6 p.m. the buildings would otherwise sit dormant,” Larson said. “We get a lot of joy seeing these public buildings being used.”
