A 25-year-old Champlin man was arrested after being accused of assaulting and robbing his friend at a Bloomington restaurant.
Police officers were dispatched to Denny’s, 815 E. 78th St., at approximately 3:45 p.m. Dec. 29 after a woman at the restaurant heard yelling from the men’s restroom and found the suspect assaulting a 29-year-old Minneapolis man, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The victim had blood on his shirt, hands and face when officers arrived, and told the police that the men had been discussing the suspect’s girlfriend prior to the attack. When the victim went to the restroom, the suspect followed him. The suspect hit him in the face with a toilet plunger, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect then kicked the victim in the head, taking the man’s money clip, which included his identification and credit cards, Utecht explained.
When the woman confronted the suspect and told him to stop, the suspect fled the restaurant, heading toward the nearby Walmart store. Officers provided the description of the suspect to a police officer working at Walmart, and the suspect was located in the Walmart restroom, where he was arrested, Utecht said.
Following his arrest, the victim’s money clip was found on the suspect, as well as hypodermic needles. The suspect was transported to a hospital at the time of his arrest, as he claimed to have swallowed narcotics, Utecht noted.
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, he added.
Unwelcome visit
A 32-year-old Eagan man was arrested outside a Bloomington apartment building after an 11-year-old girl called her grandmother to report that the man was damaging property inside an apartment.
Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Old Shakopee Road at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 3 after the grandmother reported the incident, Utecht said.
The suspect, who may have been the girl’s father, showed up and demanded entry into the apartment. He had an outstanding Dakota County warrant for threats of violence, and was unwelcome at the apartment. He banged on the door and demanded to be let in, so the girl opened the door. The suspect had a crowbar and began searching the apartment, throwing things around before leaving. After he left, the girl called her grandmother, Utecht explained.
A police officer responding to the report identified a vehicle in the parking lot that was occupied, possibly by the suspect, who has been the subject of police calls in the past. The vehicle’s license plate indicated it was stolen, and after police detained the vehicle and its occupant, the occupant was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, auto theft and misdemeanor domestic assault, as the girl reported fearing for her safety when the suspect was inside the apartment, according to Utecht.
The suspect was also booked for narcotics possession, as a search following his arrest turned up suspected heroin folded inside a dollar bill, Utecht noted.
Unwelcome return
A 30-year-old Champlin man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, accused of entering a Bloomington home where he used to live.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Pillsbury Avenue Dec. 17 after a 32-year-old homeowner reported damage to her home security system. The woman said the system had stopped working while she was on vacation, and that when she returned home, she found wires of the system had been cut, Utecht said.
The woman identified the Champlin man as a possible suspect, as he had previously lived there, and she thought he still had keys to the home, Utecht noted.
An investigator contacted the man, who agreed to come to the police station for an interview. During the Jan. 4 interview he acknowledged he had used a key to enter the home and disable the security system, resulting in his arrest on suspicion of second-degree burglary, Utecht explained.
There was no evidence the suspect took anything from the home, he noted.
